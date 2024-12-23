Welltris joins the archival titles available in Tetris Forever

Tetris Forever was quite the trove of knowledge regarding the much beloved puzzle game and developer of the title Digital Eclipse has been dutifully listening to the feedback from players across the world.One of the major asks was the inclusion of more titles from Tetris’ illustrious history. While it would be great to receive everything in one giant package, I respect Digital Eclipse’s desire to not rush all these updates. So here are some of the updates that went live recently.

After Tetris became a certifiable hit, creator Alexey Pajitnov’s desire to iterate on the title resulted in quite the change of perspective. Welltris takes the game and gives it a bird’s eye view. The game debuted in 1989 and now you can enjoy the MS-Dos version from Spectrum Holobyte in Tetris Forever

Tetris Time Warp brought a fresh new twist to the game of tetris with the time warp pieces that would get generated for every 10 lines cleared. While Tetris is quite a simple game, players have requested the ability to remap controls to personalize their experience and with the update which just dropped you can customize your controls. The team also confirmed that additional adjustments and modes will be coming to the title in 2025 and all of it will be provided for free.

Tetris Forever is available now on PC, Switch, the Xbox and PlayStation platforms.

Tetris Forever – Welltris screens:

