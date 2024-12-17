Future Press has the surefire path to the crown with their Metaphor: ReFantazio strategy guide

Look, it’s lovely to have a YouTube video to reference when you’re stuck in a video game, but call me old school…sometimes I want to thumb through a tome to find out how I can get out of a jam in a video game. Names like Prima, Brady were names that gamers knew before the mass adoption of the internet, however it’s rare to see them in 2024, thankfully in our modern age there are still companies putting out strategy guides.

So it warms my heart to know ATLUS’s latest magnum opus will be getting the strategy guide treatment courtesy of Future Press. The 592 page volume will include sections dedicated to detailing all the archetypes you can acquire, a comprehensive bestiary so you know what you will encounter in the United Kingdom of Euchronia and all you’ll need to get a complete experience. The book will also include a poster of the world map.

The official strategy guide for Metaphor: ReFantazio is expected to release in early 2025 and pre-orders have begun on the Future Press website and participating retailers.

Metaphor: ReFantazio is available now on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5. See our review here!