SEGA wins where Nintendidn’t at The Game Awards 2024

They might not make hardware anymore, but SEGA makes great software and they were rewarded for it last night at The Game Awards. The publisher went into the night with nominations in categories such as Game of the Year, Best Narrative, Best Art Direction, and more. Thankfully their teams didn’t dressed to the nines only to stay in their seats as Metaphor: ReFantazio won awards for Best Narrative, Best Art Direction,

When they weren’t on stage to collect awards, SEGA debuted three titles at the show. A new iteration of Virtua Fighter just in time for the franchise’s 30th anniversary, turn of the century action title from the team behind Like a Dragon and finally a new racing title featuring Sonic and friends.

Speaking of Virtua Fighter’s 30th anniversary, SEGA also debuted a VF Direct which detailed the company’s plans for this momentous milestone with appearances from Jensen Huang (Founder of NVIDIA), Mark “Markman” Julio (Who’s doing his best Katsuhiro Harada impersonation) and the creator of Virtua Fighter himself, Yu Suzuki.

SEGA definitely showed up last night and made sure people noticed. I’m certainly looking forward to the company’s output in 2025 after a stellar showing in 2024!

Project Century World Premiere Trailer from The Game Awards 2024



New VIRTUA FIGHTER Project | World Premiere Trailer



Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds – Cinematic Teaser Trailer



VF Direct 2024



