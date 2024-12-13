Borderlands 4 makes its debut at The Game Awards

It wasn’t exactly a surprise as the very excitable founder of Gearbox Software, Randy Pitchford revealed earlier in the week that he would be debuting the first trailer for Borderlands 4 at The Game Awards. He was true to his word and debuted footage all while wearing a suit jacket with a giant yellow “4” embroidered onto the back.

The clip showed an army of bandits take on the robotic forces of “The Timekeeper” as well as a new grapple mechanic that will make traversal a lot more flexible as well as podracers? We got a glimpse of the four vault hunters that will be our avatars for this next adventure as well as some of the enemies that we’ll be serving a copious amount of lead to. Hopefully it’ll be a bloody fun (and profitable) time on the planet of Kairos!

Borderlands 4 will be coming out on PC, Xbox Series X|S and the PlayStation 5 sometime in 2025.

Borderlands 4 screens: