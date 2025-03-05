Jeff Jarrett (and others) help revive Acclaim as it seek to aid indie development and revitalize its existing portfolio

Acclaim returning as a brand seems pretty par for course for an industry that will rely on a recognizable name to secure a foothold…but adding Pro-Wrestler Jeff Jarrett into the mix now this story gets interesting.

The publisher that was responsible for releasing titles such as Mortal Kombat, NBA Jam has been revived hoping to bring back franchises in its back catalog as well as aid indie development. While we haven’t learned of any signings, we have learned of some of the folks which comprise the company’s advisory board. Russell Binder of Striker Entertainment, Mark Caplan of Ridge Partners and Jeff Jarrett of Global Force Entertainment, with the last two names giving me some conspiratorial thoughts.

Hear me out, Jarrett is the more visible of the duo and is currently employed by All Elite Wrestling as an active talent (He’s currently taking part in a retirement tour) and Mark Caplan also has ties with All Elite Wrestling, apparently working in Licensing & Games. So perhaps this newly revived Acclaim will be the home of the next AEW video game? One can only speculate.

Regardless it will be interesting to see what classic franchises will be revived and what sort of indie developers will be aided by them? Perhaps Pittsburgh’s Mega Cat Studios would see their fortunes rise with this new Acclaim? I mean they’ve worked with Jarrett in their turn based RPG WrestleQuest and the two companies do share a PR Manager.

Ok I’m done speculating…I don’t want to turn the site into a dirt sheet. I wonder if Fabio is still willing to do photos for game covers?

After more than two decades, a team of industry veterans has united to bring back one of gaming’s most iconic brands. Acclaim, the legendary video game publisher known for its groundbreaking titles in the ‘80s and ‘90s, is officially returning with a bold vision aimed at revitalizing the gaming landscape. Originally founded in 1987, the relaunch marks an exciting new chapter for the publisher, as it seeks to support indie developers and reignite classic franchises. Acclaim will provide much-needed resources such as funding, marketing and PR support, giving independent studios the opportunity to bring their creative visions to a broad audience. One of the key goals for the relaunched Acclaim is to resurrect and revitalize its beloved portfolio of classic IP enjoyed for years by millions of players. To ensure this vision comes to life, Acclaim has assembled an advisory board comprised of esteemed industry leaders, including Russell Binder at Striker Entertainment, Mark Caplan at Ridge Partners and Jeff Jarrett at Global Force Entertainment. Their vast experience and invaluable guidance will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of Acclaim’s classic franchises and innovative ventures. Acclaim’s growth strategy is further supported by key partners Phil Toronto, Partner at VaynerFund, and Eric Vogel, Partner at JET Management. Their expertise in investment and management will help foster an environment ripe for nurturing independent developers and driving long-term success alongside the advisory board’s leadership. Acclaim’s leadership and board spans the entertainment industry—licensing icons, professional athletes, living music legends and seasoned veterans who have defined the intersection of video games and pop culture. Two-time Hall of Fame wrestler Jeff Jarrett, with over three decades of experience in the sports entertainment and video game industries, underscores how this wealth of expertise will shape the future of Acclaim. “For more than three decades, I’ve had the privilege to have been a part of both the wrestling and gaming universes, and I’m thrilled to now be a partner in the revival of Acclaim, an iconic publisher known for releasing some of the most legendary games of the ‘80s and ‘90s,” said Jarrett. “From my early involvement with the publisher’s hit 16-bit WWF titles to my experience helping shape the TNA Wrestling series, which spawned the first video game wrestler to become a full-time roster member in the Squared Circle, I’ve seen firsthand the type of impact great games can have on players and fans. Resurrecting Acclaim is an opportunity to impart the same degree of passion and love to a new generation, and I’m excited to be involved.” Tapped to spearhead the relaunch and growth of Acclaim as CEO, is games industry veteran Alex Josef, who brings more than two decades of experience marketing and publishing hundreds of games on PC, console and mobile. “It’s an absolute honor and pleasure to be leading the charge in bringing Acclaim back to the forefront of the games industry,” said Alex Josef, CEO, “We’re fortunate that we have an extremely talented team and that we’ve already signed some incredible indie titles, which we’ll be revealing soon.”