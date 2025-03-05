Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 officially announced!

In 2020, Activision released the ever-so-beloved Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 remake. As of today, March 4th, we have gotten our first two trailers for the much desired 3+4 remake. Aiming for a similar launch window to the previous remakes, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 releases on July 11th (or July 8th if you get the digital deluxe/collector’s editions). Finally, we get to experience the other half of the excellent Pro Skater series in stunning HD and 4K. Unlike the last entry, this release will be handled by Iron Galaxy, who you may recognize from work on Rumbleverse, Divekick, and some of the content for Killer Instinct. I’m not personally very familiar with their work, but I know it’s pretty loved by the people who played their titles.

Today’s announcement was a massive excitement for folks such as myself who grew up playing Pro Skater and future titles like Underground (remake of THUG 1 and 2 when), so being able to experience these classics in HD is nothing short of excellent. Shown off were glimpses at the remade levels from back in the day, as well as some new skaters. Of course, you still have some of the classics from back in the day, so it’s not a brand new roster. The biggest question I’m sure we’re all wondering is the soundtrack, right? I mean, I know for a fact my music taste was shaped as a kid from Tony Hawk games, so. In the official statements on their website, a batch of the classic soundtrack will be making its return as well as some new tracks in the punk/skating scene just like the 1+2 collection.

Some of the new content is intriguing too, so let’s touch on that. Of course your expected Create-a-Skater and Create-a-Park modes are back, but there’s more than just returning stuff. For the first time in over a decade, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater is bringing brand new parks to the mix! So far, the only one shown off or talked about is the “Waterpark” level, with a blog post going into more details about it, including locations and trick guides. There’s also a New Game+ mode to let you go back through all the goals in parks with your maxed out stats, so go crazy getting all those objectives complete with the sickest tricks and combos you can pull off with a tricked out character.

Waterpark boasts all sorts of cool spots, like a drained lazy river, a castle for sick grinds, and a playground for cool grinds. Don’t think the rides are just for show, either, as you’ll get teleported to the tops of these rides to really test yourself and your combo ability as you traverse them. There’s all sorts of ways to navigate the new locale and tear it up, so definitely get excited for that and whatever new parks may get shown off as we get closer and closer to launch in July.

With a new coat of paint for its online mode, skate around with up to 7 other friends or strangers alike with cross-play. Wanna tear it up in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater with anyone on any platform? Well now you can. Additionally, there’s the new HAWK mode to compete with others to really see who the real Pro (Skater) is between all of you.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 being announced is a very welcome surprise, so definitely keep your eyes peeled. It also announced a pre-order bonus as well as a Digital Deluxe edition and collector’s edition, so those come with their own perks. Pre-ordering nets you the Wireframe Tony Hawk skin as well as guaranteed access to the Foundry level demo in June. The collector’s edition includes the digital deluxe perks as well as a very enticing skate deck with a unique design specifically for 3+4. The digital deluxe edition however, comes with an unexpected set of goodies. DOOM fans rejoice, because the digital deluxe brings two new skaters and a soundtrack. Doomguy and the Revenant will be joining the roster as playable skaters. The soundtrack combines modern DOOM music and brings in some classics, so you can really feel like Doomguy got a career change.

I’m not sure if there’s even anything to be worried about with this announcement given that it’s a good studio behind it, albeit not Vicarious Visions this time. I’ve got faith in Iron Galaxy, and looking forward to future announcements about it is definitely something I’m excited for.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 | Reveal Trailer:



