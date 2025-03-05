Wield a katana in a bullet hell as Lilac 0 debuts on PC

Metal Gear Rising: Revengence had a mechanic which made players feel like a complete badass. Zandatsu allows you to slow time around you, enabling you to do precision cuts, slaying numerous foes in the blink of an eye. Perhaps developer Victor Pouderoux looked at this mechanic when he was developing his shmup, Lilac 0.

Taking place on a mechanized planet of Molybdion, Rairakku must unsheath his blade once again to clear the skies of this world in chaos. Fly through 5 complex levels as you enjoy the chiptune metal soundtrack from Withered Media, challenge yourself with 3 difficulty levels and climb the leaderboard in this bullet hell title.

Lilac 0 is available now on PC (via Steam).

Lilac 0 Announce Trailer



Lilac 0 screens: