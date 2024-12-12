All Possible Futures removes the guardrails as they introduce Streamlined Mode to The Plucky Squire

Are you a gamer that laughs at danger and thrives on diving into the unknown? Well, I’m sure The Plucky Squire might’ve been like taking a trip to Weenie Hut Jr’s. Alas it seems developer All Possible Futures is willing to test your mettle and remove the gutter guards to their debut title.

Streamlined Mode removes many of the assistance features that were meant to aid younger or less experienced players. This means less tutorials, less on screen hints and the game will resist the urge to take control of Jot from me. The game’s hand-holding was addressed in our very own Dustin Chadwell’s review and it seems like his sentiments were pervasive enough that the team finally took action. So now that you’re going to be given more control, will you give The Plucky Squire a look?

This update is now available on the PC version of the game and will be coming soon to the console versions.