Jean Claude Van Damme is the latest celebrity to enter the crosshairs of Hitman: World of Assassination

Hitman: World of Assassination is no stranger to incorporating celebrities into its game, in the past we’ve seen Gary Busey, Gary Cole, Sean Bean and Conor McGregor . However this one might take the cake, as action star and thespian (Go watch JCVD and tell me he doesn’t have some acting chops) Jean-Claude Van Damme is set to be an Elusive Target for Agent 47 to eliminate.

For those who aren’t familiar with the game, Elusive Target is a limited time mission where you have one chance to eliminate the titular “Elusive Target”. If you die at the start of the level by doing something dumb, you’re locked out. If you kill the target but you don’t escape you’re locked out. While there are some “workarounds” the mode is very high stakes and it generates plenty of discussions when they occur.

Van Damme will be appearing as Max Valliant, a former ICA operative gone rogue. The agency thought they had eliminated him, but he has alas returned, taking over an ICA facility and demanding to parlay with his former employer. Obviously the ICA will have none of that and have opted to send in Agent 47 to finish the job.

This mission, if you choose to accept it, can be played in the retail version of the game as well as the game’s free starter pack. However if you want to relive the experience as much as you want you can purchase “The Splitter” Pack which will add the mission to the game’s arcade mode and the pack will also grant you access to additional weapons that you can add to your loadout as well as cosmetics for your safehouse.

While I’ve certainly slacked off in my Hitman duties…missing numerous Elusive Targets (including one that just can’t be obtained due to the results of litigation) and updates, this one might make me shave my head and re-enter the World of Assassination.

Hitman: World of Assassination is available now on PC, Switch, the Xbox and PlayStation platforms.

HITMAN: World of Assassination – The Splitter (featuring ‪@JCVDWorld‬ ) Mission Reveal



