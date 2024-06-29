Try to kill a famous ex-plumber in Hitman: WoA’s the next elusive target

Hitman: World of Assassination is no stranger to inserted real life celebrities as targets for their follically challenged manslayer. Sean Bean, Gary Busey, and even Gary Cole have virtually visited the murder playgrounds that IO Interactive has crafted. Starting today there will be another famous person going about their routine not aware there has been a contract placed on their head as Conor McGregor will be the new Elusive Target in the game.

Elusive Targets are limited time missions in which you have one* attempt to kill the target. Succeed and you’ll earn awards for a job well done, fail…well there won’t be any second chances. Conor will be portraying a multi-millionaire MMA Fighter (I know it’s quite a stretch for him) dubbed “The Disrupter”. The Disrupter finds himself in the crosshairs of Agent 47 because the former started a feud with a tech CEO who fancies themselves as a fighter. So make your way onto the venue where the two will be fighting and make sure your client wins the bout by default!

This mission will be available from June 27th to July 29th and prospective players can take their shot at ending The Disruptor in the game’s Free Starter Pack. For players that want to be able to relive the mission albeit earning it’s rewards, they can purchase the The Disruptor Pack which will give players permanent access to the mission in the Arcade mode, new Disruptor themed items that players can add to their load out and even his ostentatious fur coat!

I know I have neglected Hitman: World of Assassination and missed a bunch of targets, but with this new update I think it’s time for me to get back in!

Hitman: World of Assassination is available now on PC, Switch, the PlayStation and Xbox platforms.

*You can technically restart the mission as long as you have not completed any of the mission’s objectives.

IO Interactive, the independent video game developer and publisher behind, among others, the internationally acclaimed HITMAN franchise, unveils today a new Elusive Target, featuring the likeness and voiceover work from global superstar and MMA legend Conor McGregor. Conor McGregor features in HITMAN World of Assassination as The Disruptor, a multi-millionaire MMA Fighter with worldwide fame who started a feud with the CEO of a prominent tech company, putting a target on his back in the process. The Disruptor mission is available globally on PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One consoles, Nintendo Switch™*, and PC**, starting today, Thursday, June 27th to Monday, July 29th. “The age of the Disruptor is here! I had a lot of fun creating the character and bringing him to life. I can’t wait for players to try to take him down – Agent 47 is in for the fight of his life!” shared Conor McGregor.

“We are beyond thrilled to bring Conor to HITMAN World of Assassination. Players are really going to enjoy this new mission which blends the best of HITMAN World of Assassination with the raw charisma and energy of one of the most successful athletes in the world. I’m excited to see our players diving it this new mission and enjoying what the team has created.” said Hakan Abrak, CEO at IO Interactive.

The Disruptor mission brings players back to the island of Sgàil during a conclave of the secretive Ark Society, an organization composed of the world’s most rich and powerful people. The target is the multi-millionaire MMA fighter, known as “The Disruptor”, who is to participate in a fight against the CEO of Quantum Leap and combat sports enthusiast, Tim Quinn. Fearing that the whole ordeal will ridicule Tim Quinn, stakeholders at Quantum Leap have tasked Agent 47 to take down The Disruptor before he strikes, for the company’s best interest. The mission is available to play, for free, for newcomers to HITMAN in the Free Starter Pack, with the possibility of replaying the mission as many times as they wish, for the mission’s duration. HITMAN World of Assassination players can access The Disruptor mission for free. The Disruptor DLC pack is also available starting today, the 27th of June, which will, among others, grant Hitman World of Assassination players permanent access to the mission as part of the Elusive Target Arcade. The Disruptor Pack – Available in Stores now (RRP: $4.99/€4.99/£3.99) A DLC Pack launches today alongside the return of The Disruptor mission, which will include:

Permanent access to The Ostentatious – A two-level Arcade contract featuring The Disruptor Elusive Target

An outfit: The Disruptor Fur Coat

Three items: The Disruptor Kettlebell, the Disruptor Resistance Band, the Disruptor Cane

A set of cosmetics for the Freelancer Safehouse inspired by the Elusive Target mission, including the iconic Money Pit. The Season of The Disruptor – Live Updates, Free for HITMAN WOA Players In addition to the new Disruptor Elusive target, HITMAN players can enjoy the season of The Disruptor content, starting from the 27th of June. Four new challenges inspired by our community will be added during this new season, as well as returning Elusive Targets and new rounds of Curated Contracts. The Dartmoor Garden Show event will be making its return and will be available through the Free Starter Pack in July. Finally, a new Twitch Drop, the Purple Streak Suitcase, will be unlocked by watching one hour of HITMAN World of Assassination on Twitch between the 27th of June and the 7th of July. More information is available on the blog post available at the following link. HITMAN World of Assassination is available now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. The Disruptor Pack will be available from the 27th of June 2024, for $4.99/€4.99/£3.99 on every platform.