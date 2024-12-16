Gaming Age Holiday Gift Guide 2024

Can you believe we are already heading into 2024 Holidays? Sure, it feels like it was Summer not so long ago… but now it’s that time of year where we shop for family and friends and many times have no clue what to buy some of them.

The good news is — the Gaming Age team is here to help with some great Holiday Gifts for all kinds of gamers, collectors, tech lovers and overall kids at heart. You may even find something you want that you can tell someone to pick up for you!

Read on for our 2024 Holiday Gift Guide. (Ed’s Note: which is a work-in-progress as always, so check back for updates)

Dustin For TCG Fans: Magic: The Gathering Foundations — from $30.99 If you or someone you know has ever shown interest in playing Magic: The Gathering, then there’s never been a better time than the release of the newest set, dubbed Foundations. This is meant to be the new “core” set for the ever-popular trading card game, which means it has a whole lot of cards to it, a simplified design compared to most expansion sets, and a number of available products to entice new players into the fold. One of which is the brand-new Beginner Box, which we had a chance to check out thanks to Hasbro and Wizards of the Coast. With a MSRP of $30.99, this Beginner Box has everything you need to get started with Magic: The Gathering. It comes with two prebuilt decks to check out, one themed around Cats and the other Vampires. These decks are relatively small, consisting of just 20 cards each, but they’ve been curated to a degree that they are ready to play out of the box with no shuffling required. The box also comes with a guide for each step, which will lay out a play by play of how a first game using these decks will play out, meant to introduce new players to the core rules and how cards can interact with each other. It’s a neat idea for sure, and certainly a step up when it comes to learning the ropes for a game that’s been around for 30+ years. For those that are already familiar with the core set and rules surrounding the game, there’s plenty of other products to choose from, like Play Boosters, Collector Boosters, Bundle Boxes, Jumpstart Boosters, and the Starter Collection. In addition, there are still a number of expansions available on store shelves now, like the recently released horror-themed Duskmourn, or the cute-yet-terrifying world of Bloomburrow. Again, there’s never been a better time to jump into the world of Magic: The Gathering, whether you’re a new player or old. For Capcom Fans: Capcom Games Few video game publishers have had as stellar a year as Capcom has in 2024. The release of Dragon’s Dogma 2 earlier this year was a hotly anticipated sequel that delivered on a nearly 12 year wait, followed by the announcement and then release of titles like Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess, Dead Rising Deluxe Remastered, and two (!) collections of Ace Attorney titles that fans have been clamoring for. Last but not least was the return of Marvel vs. Capcom to consoles in the form of the Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics. This collection is jam packed with the best arcade releases from the 90’s and 2000’s, featuring not only Marvel vs. Capcom 1 and 2, but also Marvel Super Heroes, X-Men: Children of the Atom, X-Men vs. Street Fighter, Marvel Super Heroes vs. Street Fighter, and even a port of the classic The Punisher beat ‘em up. It’s a stellar set of games that have been in long demand, and Capcom did not disappoint with this release. I’d strongly recommend any of the above titles when you’re out gift hunting this year.

Matthew For Anyone Who Wants to Retro Gaming On The Go: Miyoo A30 Retro Handheld — $64.99 When the Miyoo A30 first came out back in April, it received near-universal criticism for its shoddy performance. In theory the micro-handheld — with its 2.8-inch screen — could run games up until the PSP, but in practice most users were finding that it struggled to run systems well below that. Fast-forward to today, however, and thanks to the incredible work of the team of volunteers behind SpruceOS, and suddenly nearly all those previous complaints have gone away. It’s still not flawless, but if you want to play games from N64, PSP, and Dreamcast (with the odd hiccup) on a device that easily fits in your pocket and that costs less than $50 (especially if you’re willing to shop on AliExpress), it’s absolutely worth it!

Paul R. For Transformers Fans: Transformers (Skybound) Volume 1 & 2 — from $13.99 As a lifelong Transformers fan my opinion might be somewhat partial, but this brand new interpretation from Skybound is arguably some of the best Transformers comics of all time. It really has it all; art style, story, and heart. I’m not ashamed to say I’ve teared up reading through these and it’s one of the few comic stories I’m continuing with month over month. Start with Volume 1 and you (or another Transformers fan in your life) won’t be disappointed. For Comic Fans Looking for Something Different: Void Rivals Volume 1 & 2 — from $12

Another brand new series from Skybound is Void Rivals and without giving too much away, it introduces a shared universe with multiple franchises and is another hit for fans of the properties. Skybound calls it “The Energon Universe” so you can assume what one of the included franchises will be, but I won’t spoil the others. It’s safe to say if you’re a comic fan and a child of the 80s like myself, this is definitely the series to start (or gift). For Wanna Be Chefs: Gremlins: The Official Cookbook — from $10.99 Now I’m sure this is an odd pick for some, but I was checking out some cookbooks from our friends at Insight Editions and this one really caught my attention. I grabbed some for my wife and I to make some themed meals and the Gremlins cookbook had some of the most creative meals that actually connect with the movie. I mean Hatching Cocoons, Gremlin Fingers, and Gremlin Scones… let’s get cooking! Just make sure it isn’t after midnight.

Benny For Nostalgia Seekers: iMemories Do you still have old physical media from your childhood like VHS or mini DV tapes that you would love to revisit, but don’t have a proper player? There have been services that you can send them to and they will convert to a DVD. The thing is you get a disk that feels like a data disk and not something that makes you feel like a proper investment. iMemories is a new service that not only helps to digitize your old media, but they have expanded options to help improve the video using AI. They ship you a kit with everything you need to pack the items and when they finish, you can stream within their app, get a USB drive or on DVD/Blu-ray. iMemories has some holiday sales and this would make a great gift for family to look back at and some great moments of the past. Use code SAVE50 to get half off your order. For Home Theater Enthusiasts: Linkind ET6 Smart TV backlights — from $98 For many years I have seen videos of people that have these awesome immersive lights in their living rooms set up behind their TV and tried it myself once. That didn’t go over well and I have held off since. Enough time has gone by and it looks like the tech is much improved and includes automation options via app. You can also link the lights to LED lamps using Smart Light bulbs and go all in. I’m currently in the process of setting up my own, but this is a great gift for someone that loves to have a visual experience added to their existing home theater set up. Also For Home Theater Enthusiasts: Episode One Mini Projector — $199.99

Projectors are a dime a dozen, but not too many offer built in features like streaming apps and come in a fairly small form factor. The Episode One is just the projector that you can find a place for if you have a large space and not a large TV. Sometimes you just want to stay with your family but the TV is occupied. This is a great gift for a tech enthusiast that loves to be able to play their devices on a screen in a pinch. Features include Native 1080P Full HD Resolution, True 150 ISO Lumens, 1500:1 Contrast Ratio, 40-120 Inches Screen and Dolby Audio For Those Looking for a PC Audio Upgrade: Creative Labs Sound Blaster GS5 — $69.99 Being more dedicated to the PC Gaming Space now, I’ve had a chance to slowly upgrade my desk area including an awesome overhead lamp which helps with the podcast and late night sessions, an updated (at least for me) gaming monitor, but now I had the chance to add a Soundbar to the set up. Creative Labs, known for sound cards over the years, released the Sound Blaster GS5 and I have to say, having a variety of Soundbars in my home, this has become my favorite. It’s a small form factor, built in RGB lights to go with all the other RGB stuff on the desk. The best piece is how well the audio clarity is. Using the Bluetooth from my iPhone lets me enjoy music with the proper tones all around when working during the day. At night Gaming audio is to the next level since I’m so used to playing from the monitor speakers. I know gross lol. Supporting Superwide audio helps increase the immersive experience as well. Great gift for a gamer PC or Console since this can also be set up on a TV. For Model Builders: YoloPark Transformers One Bumble Bee and Optimus Prime Model Kits — from $29.99 Having reviewed various Yolopark model kits with my fellow editor and podcast co-host Paul, checking out the latest movie models was well worth it. Like many Transformer fans, we tend to buy the same figures over and over. It is nice to have a new design, focusing on more of an origin look based off Transformers One. Like most Yolopark Model kits, each piece is already painted and ready to put together with no glue. The building is half the fun, and the other is seeing how articulated these model kits are. A great gift for a Transformers fan you know that may have a big collection, they most likely don’t have these yet. These usually sell for between $29.99 -$59.99 depending on scale. For PC Gamers Who Need A Controller: Manba One Wireless PC control and Dock — $69.99 I genuinely cannot praise this controller enough. Once again in the PC gaming space, I have used a wide variety of controllers for PCs and usually a good old Xbox controller is the best solution. This is the first time I’ve used a 3rd Party controller and had the easiest time setting up, having consistent success with quick pair, and awesome battery life and also comes with a sleek charging dock. All for under the cost of many 1st party controllers. Includes Rumble, RGB lighting, a nice heft, mini display to help pair with even a console or Nintendo Switch. For Nintendo Fans Who Are Sleepy Heads: Nintendo Sound Clock Alarmo — $99.99 As we wait for the inevitable Nintendo Switch successor, we tend to gravitate to just about anything Nintendo puts out. Even an alarm clock. This is not just your ordinary alarm clock. You get to choose from a variety of well known games like Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild, Splatoon, Super Mario Odyssey and more. Used to hitting that snooze button? You may think twice with the sound of a Guardian (from Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess) targeting you! This is a great gift for any Nintendo Fan, especially kids that don’t get up in time for school like mine.

Braden For JRPG Fans: Metaphor: ReFantazio — $49.99 Metaphor: ReFantazio (see our review here) truly defines the JRPG genre this year, and is an excellent breakout title from ATLUS/SEGA. Featuring turn-based combat focusing on strategy and forethought, a premiere story, and an impeccable soundtrack from Shoji Meguro, Metaphor: ReFantazio boasts the culmination of everything ATLUS has previously released. It demands a large portion of your time, but it immediately makes it known that it’s time well spent. For Atlus Fans And Persona Players: Persona 3 Reload — $24 Persona 3 Reload is a ground-up remake of one of the best games ATLUS has ever released. Featuring overhauls of existing content, additions of new content, and more, you really can’t go wrong playing the definitive edition of an absolute classic. Plus, the release of Episode Aigis allows players to experience a modernized version of the FES content, giving you an epilogue to the ending. Combining early 2000s Persona with modern Persona, Persona 3 Reload truly offers the best of the best from the Persona franchise. For Switch Players Who Want To Get In Shape: Fitness Boxing 3 — from $49.99 Holiday buyers must be as shocked as I to see this recommended, but it’s for good reason. As someone who plays a lot of games and struggles to keep a consistency to a workout routine, game-ifying a workout routine is a fun way to keep you on top of it. From chest workouts to arms to even lower back/core muscles, you’ll be sure to feel the burn within just an hour a day via various routines. I was quite surprised at how nice this has been to mess around with. Highly recommended if you’re looking for a more fun way to spice up your workouts!

Stan For The Up And Coming Streamer: Elgato NEO Family of Products We’ve all passively heard that kids these days have no desire to be doctors, lawyers or IT tech (ok, maybe that one was just me) instead opting to be an influencer or a streamer. Well if you want to be support of this career path and want them to have a quality head start without breaking the bank, the team at Elgato is ready to aid you. The Neo family of products are affordable and easy to use, yet they pack the same technology as the company’s premium offerings. The Wave Neo mic will ensure that if the streamer in your life is droning on about what a bad day they’re having or exclaiming their latest victory their audience in crystal clear quality. It’s so simple to use, you don’t even need to install any additional software, just plug it in and your operation will recognize it immediately. Unless you’re looking to enter the world of V-tubing, the Facecam Neo and the Key Light Neo is a one-two punch in making sure they put their best face forward to the digital world. Like the Wave Neo there’s no complex software to worry about. Both devices are powered via USB and can be mounted on any monitor, tripod or arm. Facecam Neo has a privacy shield so that you’ll know once the lens is covered that showtime is over. Yes, most modern consoles allow for some capture and streaming capability, but for those looking to stand out by streaming retro games the Game Capture Neo can make sure all your epic moments can be captured and easily shared. It even can be used to make tablets like the iPad into a portable monitor, so you’re making your gaming setup immensely portable. The device is also software agnostic meaning you don’t have to use Elgato’s Capture Software if they have a different preference! Finally the Stream Deck Neo is not only perfect for changing scenes from your stream giving you a professional look, but it can be used to enhance productivity in your day to day life. While it might only have 8 physical buttons, the number of configurations is plentiful. Nest pages of functions in a folder, make your Stream Deck as simple or complex you want it to be. Control the volume of your PC, sure! Control Smart Lighting? If you install the right plug-ins! Always have a kill switch ready to make sure other people can’t see what you’re doing? You can absolutely do that. The Stream Deck Neo is your computer’s new command center. The Neo line of products is absolutely affordable with Elgato even offering custom bundles that will net you each product with a sub $100 dollar price tag. While this next bit isn’t going to make your life easier, it will make you feel better that this line of products is composed of 60% recycled plastics and the packaging is plastic free and utilizes less ink to ensure these purchases won’t drastically increase your carbon footprint. Just make sure when you hand these products over to the would be content creator in your life to remind them who set them up for success and remind them to not to forget your once they’ve hit the big time! For Those Who Stare At Screens: Gunnar Optiks Glasses — from $44.99 We can’t escape screens no matter how much we try, but we can mitigate the damage of prolonged exposure we have to deal with in our modern lives. That’s why companies such as Gunnar Optiks are such a godsend. With over 20 years of research and development, the company has crafted lens technology which can help combat Digital Eye Strain. The company has also created frames to house their lenses that make wearing glasses look cool. Be it the modular frames such as the Cupertino, or brand collaboration frames such as the Fallout Vault 33, and even fashion forward frames from notable lifestyle brand Tokidoki! In fact I was fortunate enough to get my hands on their rendition of the E.D.I.T.H. frames from Spider-Man: Far from Home, giving me an opportunity to feel like a hero…in life, obviously (Alas the company’s partnership with Marvel has lapsed, but the frames live on under a different moniker Barron) Their lenses are available for both prescription and nonprescription users and are available in a variety of tints which can customized on their site. For nonprescription frames you can also acquire them at major retailers such as Amazon and Best Buy. For Those Who Need Some Activity With Their Gaming: NEX Playground — $199.99 Look, we were all burned by the Microsoft Kinect, PlayStation Eyetoy, Eye and various camera/motion based gaming. However it seems like the team at NEX took that failed promise and made motion gaming friction free and surprisingly accurate. The Next Playground is a setup device that returns motion gaming to the home. Its small footprint means it won’t take up space, it utilizes an onboard AI (remember AI isn’t always a dirty word) to ensure high accuracy tracking to make sure there is very little disconnect between your movements and what’s seen on the screen. The device is pre-loaded 5 titles from the very recognizable Fruit Ninja to original and very fun titles such as Whack a Mole Deluxe, Party Fowl, Go Keeper and a sampler of their rhythm title Starri. If you’re looking for more experiences, you can subscribe to the company’s Play Pass which unlocks over 20 titles from brands you know and trust such as Mattel, Paramount, Hasbro. The service is pretty affordable with pricing set at quarterly ($49) or annual intervals ($89) with no contracts and Nex promises to release new titles at a regular cadence. While the majority of the titles are kid oriented, Nex hasn’t forgotten about the adults in the household. Their software library will include fitness titles such as NEXGYM Fitness and at their fall showcase they have revealed other titles which may or may not be the true culmination of an infamous Kinect title, when it’s revealed I’m sure folks will have a ball!

Jim For Curious Virtual Reality Players: Meta Quest 3S — from $299.99 Love them or not, Meta is still 100% behind their Meta Quest VR platform and their latest hardware is a perfect place for those VR-curious gamers to start out. At under $300, the new stand-alone headset isn’t quite as super-powered as the regular Quest 3, but it’s still a very capable device with some great upgrades and software. Plus, Meta is throwing in a free game (the excellent Batman: Arkham Shadow), $75 is store credit and 3 months of free all-you-can-play Meta Quest+ membership. That’s perfect for checking out our constant favorite VR experiences, Beat Saber and Walkabout Mini Golf. Many retailers such as Amazon have various other Quest 3 and 3S bundles available as well. For First Time Nintendo Switch Players: Nintendo Switch Lite: Hyrule Edition — $209

Yes, we’re also a bit sick of waiting for the announcement of the inevitable Nintendo Switch successor, so why not stock up on some unique new Switch hardware in the meantime? In this case… the golden-hued Nintendo Switch Lite: Hyrule Edition console. Along with the cheaper price tag and unique Zelda-themed colorway and design, this bundle comes with a full 12-month subscription of Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack which will give gamers plenty of Zelda games to play through… while waiting for that new Nintendo hardware announcement. For Those Looking For A Reasonably Priced Quality 4K UHD Streaming Device: Onn. 4K Pro | Google TV — $39.00 I’m a super big fan of Google TV hardware… and also of not paying full price for a device if possible. Onn, which is a Walmart company these days, has an excellent and affordable full-featured 4K HDR-enabled streaming device which was recently upgraded with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support. The best part, the Android-powered, official Google TV device is under $40, is compatible with every streaming service under the sun, can be side-loaded with any Android app, has a surprisingly decent remote with voice control, includes Wi-Fi 6 and an ethernet port, and more. Walmart only sells this one directly, but it’s worth of checking out for anyone who is in the market for such a device.