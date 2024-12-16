Learn more about the world of Monster Hunter with the aid of Daisy Ridley

Since 2004, Capcom has invited gamers to embark on something we have eschewed in our comfortable and modern lives. Monster Hunter has transported players to various realms where they will need to use their guile and skills to take down ferocious beasts to bring balance to nature. With the game’s 20th anniversary well under way and a new entry in the form of Monster Hunter Wilds due for a February 28th 2025 launch, Capcom has teamed up with actress Daisy Ridley to give those who are unfamiliar with the franchise a primer on the franchise.

The 10 minute clip feels almost like a nature documentary, splicing footage from the games with Ms. Ridley’s dulcet tone narrates the procedure. She reminds the viewer that the hunt isn’t a wanton act of violence, but merely a part of a cycle that keeps nature in harmony. It still blows my mind that this franchise, which comes from a company which counts Resident Evil and Street Fighter amongst the properties they own, Monster Hunter is their best selling IP. I guess that primal urge to hunt is something a lot of people want to indulge in.

Monster Hunter Wilds, the next grand entry in the series, is set to release on February 28th, 2025 on PC, Xbox Series X|S and the PlayStation 5.

Welcome to Monster Hunter – Presented by Daisy Ridley



