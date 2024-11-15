Jackbox Games reveals 2 new modes coming to their latest title The Jackbox Survey Scramble

Jackbox Games announced yesterday that two new modes will be coming to their latest release The Jackbox Survey Scramble. The phone based party game utilizes user submitted answers to create a list of answers which are used in various games. The current version of the game has 4 modes.

HiLo is where players are asked to give an answer they would think ranks high or low for a particular question. Squares is a Tic-Tac-Toe like mode where users need to provide answers to capture a square and the first team to get three squares in a row wins. Speed asks plays to provide answers rapid fire, where the volume and the popularity of your answers will give you the victory and finally Bounce is an pong-ish mode where your answer will determine the position of a paddle that is needed to keep a bouncing ball on the field. Joining these modes in the future are as follows.

Dash : The race is on! You’re competing against your fellow players: find the most popular answer in a group of options taken from one of our enormous lists to move ahead. Double down on your choice for more progress (or more punishment), send extra choices to your opponent’s list to slow them down, and tune into public opinion to outpace everyone on your way to the finish line.

Dares: Decide the stakes for fellow players! You control whether a fellow player must guess something higher or lower on the list than what's just been revealed. Throw them a nearly impossible challenge… but don't be shocked when they nail it and rake in the points. After you've completed a dare, turn around, share the love and dare another player.

Given how much fun I had with my time with the game, I’m sure these two new modes will definitely keep the party and the laughs going. While there is no set release date for these two modes I’m looking forward to getting some people together to check them out.

Jackbox Survey Scramble is available now on Steam, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, Epic Games, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV for $9.99