Bungie dives into Destiny 2: Revenant – Act II with the latest developer livestream

In case you missed it yesterday, Bungie hosted a developer livestream event for Destiny 2 – Revenant: Act II which provided a deep dive into the next act of the latest batch of content, which is slated to go live on November 19th.

But forget all about the new story content, Tomb of Elders mode and whatnot, check out the results of that, uh, interesting Street Fighter 6 crossover partnership as seen in the gallery below!

And of course check out the livestream and details too.

Destiny 2 – Revenant: Act II | Developer Livestream:



Today, Destiny 2 developers hosted a livestream to preview upcoming content releasing for Act II of Destiny 2: Revenant, launching Tuesday, November 19. During the stream, the team gave an in-depth look at upcoming content including the new Tomb of Elders mode, new weapons and Artifact perks, Street Fighter 6 partnership, and several other additions. Watch the recorded livestream here to prepare for next week’s launch. Destiny 2: Revenant Act II Developer Livestream highlights: New mode: Tomb of Elders

Street Fighter 6 partnership accessories

New weapons: Noxious Vetiver submachine gun Scavenger’s Fate shotgun Gridskipper pulse rifle (reprised)

New Artifact mods Destiny 2: Revenant Act II launches on Tuesday, November 19, and brings with it new story missions, the Tomb of Elders mode, and more. Destiny 2: Revenant Act I is available now and features Tonic brewing, Onslaught: Salvation, new weapons and Artifact perks, and more!