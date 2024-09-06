Pokémon Go will go Dynamax on September 15th

People always thought Pokémon Go was a passing fad, but the location-based title has continued to go strong for 8 years and counting, gradually adding more features and mechanics as it slowly catches up to its console and portable brethren. In the latest news dispatch the game announced that the game will start seeing Dynamax pokémon.

A mechanic that debuted in the 8th generation of Pokémon games (Sword and Shield), the energy of the slumbering legendary pokémon Eternatus enables pokémon of the Galar region to increase in size and gain access to Max moves. Dynamaxing your pokémon can certainly help turn the tide of any battle.

Starting on September 15th Power Spots will begin appearing in the game to gather Max particles. Players can visit these spots to gather particles and even capture pokémon with the ability to Dynamax. Find your favorite, start training them to take part in Max Battles. If you fancy looking the part of a Dynamax trainer, take part in the new Max Out Special Research tasks to earn Dynamax accessories for your avatar!

For a more thorough explanation of what’s to come mid month, please visit the Pokémon Go’s special section on the mechanic linked here.

Pokémon Go is available now on iOS and Android.

Max Out — A New Season Emerges in Pokémon GO:



