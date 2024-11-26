Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is officially the biggest Call of Duty ever*

Activision’s latest Call of Duty title is apparently also the greatest according to the company’s 30-days-from-launch statistics.

What does that mean? Well, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has achieved #1 total player, #1 hours played and #1 total matches in the first month since launch, which according to their metrics, makes it the biggest Call of Duty ever.

We certainly had a lot of nice things to say about the experience (see our review here), so we’re definitely happy to see players enjoying the experience and the game living up to its potential thus far.



