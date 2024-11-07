Nintendo eShop Update: Mario & Luigi: Brothership, Tetris Forever

Two long-running franchises get their latest entries in this week’s eShop update. The big name, obviously is Mario & Luigi: Brothership, the sixth entry in the Mario & Luigi series, and the first new one in nearly a decade. This time out, the iconic brothers are setting sail for the world of Concordia, where they’ll take on a variety of enemies in turn-based action.
Also new this week is Tetris Forever, a collection of more than 15 Tetris games, starting with the original 1988 NES version. If stacking blocks and removing lines has ever haunted your dreams, this is the collection for you.
Plenty of other games are arriving on the Switch this week, so check out the full list below!
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- Mario & Luigi: Brothership – Help Mario and Luigi repair the fractured world of Concordia in this brand-new seafaring adventure! Set sail on Shipshape Island and explore a variety of islands, from bustling cities to tropical rainforests. Unleash the mighty power of the duo’s brotherly bond to overcome adversity and thwart foes, and meet friends along the way – some new, some familiar! The Mario & Luigi: Brothership game is available now!
- Tetris® Forever – Step into a virtual Tetris® museum and celebrate the 40th anniversary of a video game legend. Tetris Forever brings together classic titles from the franchise’s long and distinguished history, including the original 1988 Famicom version of Tetris, Tetris 2 + Bombliss, Tetris Battle Gaiden, Hatris and more – including a brand-new experience called Tetris Time Warp, where you’ll jump between gameplay styles from across the series! The collection also features all-new documentary videos, digital artifacts and an interactive timeline. Tetris Forever is coming to the Nintendo Switch system on Nov 12. Pre-order now on Nintendo eShop. Plus, the NES version of Tetris is coming to Nintendo Switch Online* later this winter, in addition to a Tetris 99 MAXIMUS CUP event!
Pre-orders:
- MySims: Cozy Bundle – Two beloved MySims games come together in this new collection! Befriend cute characters, discover creative adventures and customize your town in MySims and MySims Kingdom. These games combine cozy life simulation with compelling narrative elements. The Nintendo Switch exclusive MySims: Cozy Bundle arrives Nov. 19, but pre-orders are available on Nintendo eShop now!
- LEGO HORIZON ADVENTURES – Explore a LEGO world inspired by the events of Horizon, teeming with lush forests and tall mountains, and where colossal beast-like machines roam – all vibrantly recreated with LEGO elements. Join Aloy and a colorful crew of heroes on a quest to save the world and learn the secrets of her past. Dive into boundless adventure, customize to your heart’s content and take on action-packed battles solo or with a friend locally and online*. LEGO HORIZON ADVENTURES launches on Nintendo Switch Nov. 14. Pre-order today on Nintendo eShop to receive Aloy’s Shield-Weaver outfit!
- DRAGON QUEST III HD-2D Remake – A visually stunning reimagination of the classic RPG, DRAGON QUEST III HD-2D Remake takes you back to the beginning of the Erdrick Trilogy. This modern version comes with new features, including customizable character appearances, content not seen in the original game and even a brand new “Monster Wrangler” vocation! Journey across an expansive world exploring towns, dungeons and caves while battling for survival against fantastical creatures in this turn-based adventure. DRAGON QUEST III HD-2D Remake launches on Nintendo Switch Nov. 14. Pre-order is available now on Nintendo eShop.
Nintendo Music:
- Newly Added Soundtracks – Two more soundtracks are available on Nintendo Music – the new smart-device app for Nintendo Soundtracks – this week: All aboard for the jaunty beats of Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy’s Kong Quest and tune into some wondrous vibes with the Super Mario Bros. Wonder soundtrack! Nintendo Music is exclusively for Nintendo Switch Online members**. For more info, visit: https://www.nintendo.com/us/switch/online/nintendo-switch-online/nintendo-music/.
Nintendo Mobile:
- Mario & Luigi Board Super Mario Run! – To celebrate the release of Mario & Luigi: Brothership for the Nintendo Switch system, themed missions*** will appear for a limited time in the Super Mario Run game for mobile devices****! Complete missions to get in-game statues of Mario and Luigi, as well as the new friends they make in Concordia. These missions are available from now until Dec. 18 at 11 p.m. PT. Hop to it! For more information, visit https://supermariorun.com/en/.
Activities:
- My Nintendo Mario & Luigi: Brothership Magnets Reward – Add a pop of color and action to your locker or refrigerator with these new Mario & Luigi: Brothership magnets! This colorful collection features characters from the game (Mario & Luigi, Connie and Snoutlet), Bros. Move (UFO Spin) and Bros. Attack (Red Shell). Redeem for 500 My Nintendo Platinum Points***** to get them today. Check them out here: https://www.nintendo.com/us/store/products/mario-and-luigi-brothership-magnets-123978/.
Nintendo eShop sales on Nintendo Switch:
- Check out the full list of deals available this week at https://www.nintendo.com/store/sales-and-deals.
Also new this week on Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- 10-in-1 Games Bundle for Kids & Toddlers – Available Nov. 10
- Aery – Peace of Mind 2
- Angel at Dusk
- Arcade Archives RIOT
- Ball Rush 2
- Bioframe Outpost
- Bubble Riders
- Candavity – Available Nov. 8
- Caveheart Legacy Of The Depths – Available Nov. 8
- Crimson Asylum
- Duck Run
- EcoGnomix
- EGGCONSOLE Xak II PC-8801mkIISR
- Farming Harvester Simulator 2025 Deluxe Edition
- Forbidden Love
- Games Advent Calendar 2024 Bundle
- Garten of Banban 6
- Glimmer and the Dark Halloween Pumpkin
- How to Organize Your Home: A Practical Guide
- Jetpack Kiwi – Available Nov. 8
- Journey to Kreisia
- LIMP HEROES+
- Magical Bakery
- MIYAMOTO
- Party Party Time 3
- Popcorn Rocket
- Pro Flight Simulator Deluxe – Available Nov. 8
- Rally Racing Drift 2024
- SteamWorld Build & Dig Bundle
- SUGAMENIA – Available Nov. 8
- Survive Undead Rush – Available Nov. 8
- Sweet Survivors – Available Nov. 8
- Symmetrical logic puzzles 1000
- The Alchemist of Ars Magna
- The Fine Art of Murder
- The Nightmare Journey
- Virche Evermore -EpiC: Lycoris-