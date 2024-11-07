Nintendo eShop Update: Mario & Luigi: Brothership, Tetris Forever

Two long-running franchises get their latest entries in this week’s eShop update. The big name, obviously is Mario & Luigi: Brothership, the sixth entry in the Mario & Luigi series, and the first new one in nearly a decade. This time out, the iconic brothers are setting sail for the world of Concordia, where they’ll take on a variety of enemies in turn-based action.

Also new this week is Tetris Forever, a collection of more than 15 Tetris games, starting with the original 1988 NES version. If stacking blocks and removing lines has ever haunted your dreams, this is the collection for you.

Plenty of other games are arriving on the Switch this week, so check out the full list below!