EA details PS5 Pro enhancements for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Gamers with deep pockets and the need for slightly higher graphical fidelity in their PlayStation games should be receiving their PlayStation 5 Pro as the console is officially out today. Many major titles have received optimizations and will run better on this new console, one such is EA’s Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. The 2023 sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will have the following enhancements.

Visibly higher base resolutions in both Quality and Performance modes.

Quality mode retains a 4K resolution and ray-traced elements but is now upscaled from 1800p to 2160p

Performance mode now runs at a higher resolution of 1800p (upscaled from 1200p) and includes ray traced occlusion and reflections while continuing to target 60 fps.

Having played the game on the PS5, I can tell you it looked fantastic on the base console, so it will be interesting to see how it will look on this enhanced hardware. Sadly for me I’ll have to wait as I didn’t exactly have the 800 dollars to upgrade. However, for those who are getting this hardware, our very own Matthew gave the title an “A” grade in his review when the title was released, so we here at Gaming Age think you ought to check out the title on your PS5 Pro.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is available now on PS5 (Pro), PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One X|S and PC.

