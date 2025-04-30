Thunderbolts*’ Bucky Barnes lends an arm…erm hand in next Marvel Rivals update

We’ve got a new Marvel movie coming out, so that means somewhere some affiliated product will have a tie in to do some cross promotion! NetEase’s team based hero shooter is about to give The Winter Soldier a new costume that is inspired by the upcoming film Thunderbolts*. Eagle eye viewers will note that some of the animations shown in the costume’s trailer mirror some of the footage seen in the film’s Super Bowl Trailer such as the truck flip and Bucky taking his cybernetic arm out of the dishwasher. This skin will be available starting May 2nd, the same day the movie hits theaters worldwide.

Besides your standard corporate synergy exercise, May 2nd will also see the launch of the Hellfire Gala: Moments event in game. Players can participate to earn a Wolverine costume depicting his “Patch” personality as well as vote for the character you want to get a Hellfire Gala makeover (The winner’s new look will debut at the next Hellfire Gala in-game event which will take place next year.). Don’t dawdle…cause you can be fashionably late, but then you might miss out on all the rewards!

Marvel Rivals is available now as a free to play title on PC, Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5. Thunderbolts* will hit theaters on Friday, May 2nd, 2025.

Winter Soldier Costume PV

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gIqrHCiaGKE

Dazzle. Decide. Define the Future. | Hellfire Gala Moments Incoming | MarvelRivals

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QxYtch8gyss