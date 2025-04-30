Metaphor: ReFantazio comes to vinyl courtesy of iam8bit

ATLUS’ latest effort Metaphor: ReFantazio was truly the total package and now you can own its amazing soundtrack on a 4x LP vinyl set courtesy of Iam8bit. Pre-orders for this set will run from April 29th to May 27th with an expected shipping window of Q4 2025.

This 100 dollar boxset features the game’s soundtrack on four Iris Burst Vinyl and each disc sleeve features a profile shot of the protagonist and his party. As with other collaborations between ATLUS and Iam8bit, expect this to be a sought after item once the pre-order period has closed, so do yourself a favor and secure it at it’s MSRP, and don’t dawdle just to pay a king’s ransom for it.

The Iam8bit Metaphor: ReFantazio 4x LP box set is available for pre-order until May 27th.

Metaphor: ReFantazio Vinyl product shots:

