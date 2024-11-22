And Dustin makes three…as Lillymo Games announces Tri Breaker: A Sacred Symbols Odyssey

Fans of Last Stand Media can see their favorite hosts on their consoles of their choice soon as Lillymo Games revealed a sequel to their 2020 release Twin Breaker: A Sacred Symbols Adventure. Tri Breaker: A Sacred Symbols Odyssey will not only see the likeness of Colin Moriarty, Chris “Chris Ray Gun” Maldonado return, but the duo will be joined by the 3rd chair of the Sacred Symbols team, Dustin Furman in this story driven brick breaker.

The trailer that was released shows minimal graphical shift between Twin Breaker and Tri Breaker, however it seems Tri Breaker will include gameplay that is reminiscent of…Frogger? As a fan of LSM, I did give Twin Breaker a shot when it was released and I did enjoy my time with it so I’m looking forward to this sequel.

Despite Sacred Symbols in its title (that’s what the Sony fandom calls the face button icons of Sony’s controllers) Tri Breaker: A Sacred Symbols Odyssey will debut simultaneously on PC, Switch, the Xbox and PlayStation platforms on December 12th, 2024.

Tri Breaker: A Sacred Symbols Odyssey Reveal Trailer

