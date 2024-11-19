We’re giving away PAX Unplugged 3-Day badges!

Hello, Hello gaming enthusiasts! It’s that time of year again, and we are thrilled to share Gaming Age’s latest giveaway with our readers. We’ve had a blast at past PAX events, from PAX East 2024 and PAX West 2024 adventures, we’re excited to kick off a whole new journey: the PAX Unplugged 2024 giveaway!

This year, a few of us at Gaming Age made it to in-person conventions in our own states and PAX events, and now we want you to join us at PAX Unplugged 2024 which takes place in Philadelphia, PA from December 6th-8th. PAX Unplugged (official site here) is a tabletop gaming-focused event specifically tailored to lovers of board games, RPGs, miniatures, cards, and more. Featuring thought-provoking panels, a massive expo hall filled with the best publishers and studios, new game demos, tournaments, and a community experience unlike any other.

This year, we’re going big with FIVE 3-Day PAX Unplugged 2024 badges (worth $91/each) up for grabs. That’s right, five lucky readers will score themselves a golden ticket to the entire show this year. If you’re one of the fortunate victors, we’ll reach out to you for some essential details, and you’ll pick up your badge at the venue.

How To Enter:

From now through the end of November 25th follow some of our or PAX’s channels and socials and fill in the entry form below with appropriate details.

Each additional follow earns an additional entry.

Gaming Age will not furnish travel or lodging to and from the event.

Once the badge is accepted it’s not transferable.

Winners will be notified after 11/25/24 at 11:59pm PST

So, get ready for a gaming adventure of a lifetime, gear up, and dive into the fun. PAX Unplugged 2024 is just around the corner, and we can’t wait to see you there! Best of luck to all entrants, and may the gaming odds be ever in your favor.