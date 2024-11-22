Catch the inaugural The Indie Game Awards on December 19th to celebrate excellence in indie games

I’m not a big award show guy…but when it’s an award show that focuses on Indie Games, I’m inclined to take a peek. The Indie Game Awards promises to focus on the games and the people who create them. Therefore their presenters will be companies such as InnerSloth, Raw Fury, Toge Productions, names that any indie games fan will recognize.

The program will air on the YouTube channels of IGN and Six One Indie and will hand out rewards in 15 categories such as Women-Led Game, Emotional Impact, Solo Development, Notable Achievement in Accessibility as well as Game of the Year. I’m particularly interested in the Accessibility category…even though no award will tell you what the games actually did for accessibility, but one nominee turns the souls-like genre on it’s head by letting you spawn a gun that one shots any enemy in game (The game is Another Crab’s Treasure from Aggro Crab, if you’re curious).

It’ll be nice to watch a less glitzy award and I’m definitely going to set my calendar for December 19th 7pm EST/4pm EST and I’m certainly going to wishlist some of the winners and maybe even the losers.

For more details on The Indie Game Awards, you can visit https://www.indiegameawards.gg/.