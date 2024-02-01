Metro Awakening to bring an immersive, story-driven adventure to PS VR2, SteamVR, Meta Quest

Sony promised we would get at least one PlayStation VR2 game reveal during today’s State of Play event, and they definitely did deliver.

The rumors were true! Metro Awakening, a new VR title in the Metro Universe, has indeed been in development and it just so happens to be a prequel for the PlayStation VR2 — along with SteamVR, Meta Quest headsets too. Flat gamers may jeer, but fellow VR gamers should definitely cheer for what looks like an great looking, atmospheric first person survival/action/stealth experience. Deep Silver has recruited Vertigo Games (best known for the excellent Arizona Sunshine, After the Fall, and The 7th Guest VR), so the new Metro VR title seems to be in good hands. The original story will be penned by series creator Dmitry Glukhovsky, so it sounds like a

Metro Awakening has a vague later this year/2024 release date at this point but based solely on the trailer it looks like it coming along quite well. And yes, a new mainline Metro game is still also in development so also see an update on that right here.

Check out some screens and a trailer for Metro Awakening below.

Metro Awakening screens:

Metro Awakening | Announce Trailer | Meta Quest 2+3, PS VR2, Steam VR [ESRB]:



During Sony’s State of Play Showcase today, Vertigo Games, in collaboration with Deep Silver, proudly unveiled Metro Awakening, an all-new immersive, story-driven VR adventure set to debut later this year on PlayStation VR2, Meta Quest 2 and 3, and PC VR. A prequel from Metro series author and creator Dmitry Glukhovsky, Metro Awakening will plunge players headlong into an unforgiving post-apocalyptic world that blends the series’ staples of highly atmospheric exploration, storytelling, and stealth combat. “This origins story is so essential to me,” said Dmitry Glukhovsky, who is also serving as a lore consultant for Metro Awakening. “It feels like returning to the foundations and roots of the series – now at the level that VR technology can bring.” Watch the Metro Awaking VR trailer on YouTube here: https://youtu.be/Thrp3a0AltQ A JOURNEY INTO THE HEART OF THE METRO

Metro Awakening stays true to the series’ hallmark storytelling, with an all-new standalone narrative and original concept penned by Dmitry Glukhovsky which serves as a prequel to the beloved Metro 2033. You assume the role of Serdar, a doctor on a quest to reunite with his wife by traveling through the mutant-ridden tunnels beneath a post-apocalyptic Moscow. As Serdar, you will navigate a complex storyline that tests beliefs in the rational and tempts you to embrace the awakening of the being you are destined to become. In addition, development continues separately at 4A Games on the next mainline installment of the Metro series. Their latest update can be found here: https://www.4a-games.com.mt/4a-dna/studio-update-exodus-sdk IMMERSIVE INTENSITY UNLEASHED IN VR

Faithful to its legacy, Metro Awakening immerses players in an intense first-person adventure, seamlessly blending survival and stealth action enhanced by cutting-edge VR technology. While armed with some of the Metro franchise’s most iconic survival gear, venture into the depths of the subterranean world and feel the panic as you scramble for gas mask filters, experience the pulse-quickening charge of your flickering headlamp in the darkness, and embrace the heart-pounding intensity of combat. Metro Awakening is now available to wishlist on PlayStation VR2, Meta Quest, and Steam VR. Learn more by signing up for the newsletter at https://metroawakening.com/.