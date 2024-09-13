Rev up for Zenless Zone Zero v1.2



We’ve spent Zenless Zone Zero Version v1.0 and v1.1 meeting the fine men and women who keep New Eridu safe at the Criminal Investigation Special Response Team. It seems in the game’s upcoming v1.2 “Tour de Inferno” set for a release on September 25th, we’re going to get acquainted with those who don’t necessarily walk within the line. The Sons of Calydon operate and live in The Outer Ring, a place whose visage is drastically different from anyplace we’ve set foot on so far.

Rich with resources, control of the Outer Ring is contested by the Sons of Calydon, The Vanquishers and the Overlord Pompey. It seems like this update will find Phaethon getting entangled in the conflict that is taking place in the outskirts of New Eridu. We will meet the leader of the Sons of Calydon, Caesar King whose shield can protect her allies as well as deal major damage and debuff foes. If your prerogative is to burn it all down, maybe save your polychrome to recruit Burnice White. Dual wielding flamethrowers she’s quick to apply burn to foes which will whittle away their health. On the bangboo front, you can also attempt to ensnare Red Moccus, a porcine faced bangboo who burns rubber on the battlefield with his single wheeled motorcycle.

Outside of the time you’ll be spending in the Outer Ring, version 1.2 will also bring limited time events to New Eridu. The Goldfinger arcade will temporarily host a new game dubbed “Bizarre Brigade”. This roguelike shooter will provide opportunity to earn in-game rewards for each challenge that is meant. The 141 Convenience Store will be hosting another exchange program, where you can exchange resources that can be earned for precious, precious polychrome, zenny. Rain the hacker will also test your meddle with a series of difficult commissions. New W-Engines and System Discs will also be available for you to build a strong agent to take on all these new challenges!

Will you get jumped in and offer up your polychrome to ride with the Sons of Calydon or perhaps you’ll align yourself with a different faction? Nonetheless Zenless Zone Zero is going to expand the world of New Eridu and frankly a change of scenery is never a bad thing!

Zenless Zone Zero is available now on PC, iOS, Android and the PlayStation 5. Version 1.2 is set to go live on September 25th, 2024.

Version 1.2 Teaser – “Tour de Inferno” | Zenless Zone Zero:



