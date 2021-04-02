MLB The Show 21 to hit Xbox Game Pass at launch

We were definitely confused when it was announced that one of the first party PlayStation developers would be releasing an Xbox One/Series X|S title, but we probably didn’t expect it to also hit the Xbox Game Pass service on day 1.
Well… that’s exactly what’s happening beginning on April 20th, 2021 with MLB The Show 21. If you have an Xbox console and subscribe to Game Pass you’ll get the latest and greatest version of the PlayStation Studio-developed MLB The Show title at launch.
Check out the announcement trailer and the actual announcement on the Xbox News site here.
MLB The Show 21 Launching into Xbox Game Pass on April 20th:
MLB The Show 21 will be launching into Xbox Game Pass on April 20th! It’s your turn to own The Show. MLB The Show 21 arrives on current and next gen platforms.