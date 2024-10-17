Nintendo eShop Update: Super Mario Party Jamboree, Just Dance 2025

It’s a great week if you’re a Switch owner that loves party games, headlined, obviously, Super Mario Party Jamboree. The latest installment features all the friendship-destroying action we’ve come to love and hate, with seven boards and more than 110 minigames. Jamboree will also feature two new online modes: Koopathon, a twenty-player mode where you compete to get the highest scores, and Bowser Kaboom Squad, in which you play with seven other players to beat Imposter Bowser.

On top of that, the Switch also gets the latest edition of Just Dance this week, so if you want to bust a move to a bunch of new pop songs, your time has arrived.

See the full list of games below!