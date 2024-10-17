Nintendo eShop Update: Super Mario Party Jamboree, Just Dance 2025

It’s a great week if you’re a Switch owner that loves party games, headlined, obviously, Super Mario Party Jamboree. The latest installment features all the friendship-destroying action we’ve come to love and hate, with seven boards and more than 110 minigames. Jamboree will also feature two new online modes: Koopathon, a twenty-player mode where you compete to get the highest scores, and Bowser Kaboom Squad, in which you play with seven other players to beat Imposter Bowser.
On top of that, the Switch also gets the latest edition of Just Dance this week, so if you want to bust a move to a bunch of new pop songs, your time has arrived.
See the full list of games below!
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- Super Mario Party Jamboree – The Mario Party series is back and more jam-packed than ever! With over 110 minigames, seven boards, new online* and offline modes and plenty of customization choices, there’s something for every kind of partygoer. Take the fun online and race across the party board in Koopathlon, a series-first 20-player competition to see who can rack up the highest scores in minigames, or work together to defeat an Impostor Bowser in the eight-player Bowser Kaboom Squad mode. The Super Mario Party Jamboree game is available now. Purchase by March 31, 2025 and get a three-month Nintendo Switch Online Individual Membership** on us!
- Just Dance 2025 Edition – The next installment of the beloved Just Dance franchise is back with 40 hot new songs, from family favorites to pop hits including “yes, and?” by Ariana Grande! Review your best dancing moves, challenge your friends and family* and get ready to let loose as you take the party to a whole new level, create special family moments and get moving while having fun. Just Dance 2025 Edition is available now.
- Neva – From the team behind the critically-acclaimed GRIS comes the emotionally charged action-adventure, Neva. The game chronicles the story of Alba, a young woman bound to the curious young wolf cub Neva following a traumatic encounter with dark forces. Together, they embark on a perilous journey through a once-beautiful world as it falls into decay around them. Early on, Alba will need to nurture Neva, but as their journey progresses, a larger and more ferocious Neva will step up as the protector of her mother figure. Experience a touching story of mother-child bonds in Neva, available now.
Pre-orders:
- SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS – Shadow the Hedgehog is back with Classic and Modern Sonic in SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS, an all-new collection featuring two unique experiences! Play as Shadow in a new story campaign featuring never-before-seen abilities that demonstrate why he’s known as the Ultimate Life Form! Speed through iconic stages from Shadow’s history, discover hidden secrets in an expansive hub world and unlock new powers to take on Black Doom and save the world. Also experience SONIC GENERATIONS, a time-traveling adventure featuring a greatest-hits collection of 3D and 2D Sonic stages, now with upgraded visuals and new bonus content. Pre-order today before SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS launches on Oct. 25.
- Yakuza Kiwami – The critically acclaimed action-adventure epic that started the iconic Yakuza series is coming to the Nintendo Switch system for the first time! Immerse yourself in a realistic, modern day Japanese entertainment district called Kamurocho as an epic drama unfolds and you’re forced to fight through the streets with varying fighting styles, makeshift weapons and over-the-top finishing moves. Pre-order today before Yakuza Kiwami launches Oct. 24!
- Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven – The groundbreaking non-linear RPG makes its triumphant return as a full remake, featuring English voiceovers, original and rearranged compositions by series composer Kenji Ito and much more! Furious that mankind has forgotten their many sacrifices, the legendary Seven Heroes have returned as villains bent on revenge. Select your main character from several protagonists, defend your empire in strategic battles and experience a story that responds to your choices. Discover the definitive version of the classic RPG when Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven launches on Nintendo Switch Oct. 24. Pre-orders and a free demo are available now on Nintendo eShop.
Activities:
- Pikmin x Kura Sushi USA Collab – Kura Revolving Sushi Bar USA restaurants across the country have rolled out a tasty collab with Pikmin! To celebrate this partnership, My Nintendo is offering a sweepstakes***, a digital coupon**** for Kura Revolving Sushi Bar visitors and a digital wallpaper for fans of Pikmin and sushi alike! For more information, check out https://my.nintendo.com/news/27708b0f3bd0dd64.
- My Nintendo Super Mario Party Jamboree Family Party Sweepstakes – You can throw the party of the year with a jam-packed prize pack inspired by Super Mario Party Jamboree! My Nintendo members can redeem 10 My Nintendo Platinum Points***** to enter (up to five entries total) for a chance to win. For more information, visit https://my.nintendo.com/rewards/22dbac06d15f8a55.
- No Tricks, All Treats – From cozy delights to howling frights, discover spooky fun with Nintendo Switch games, Halloween merch, in-game events happening in October and more from Nintendo! For more information, check out this page: https://www.nintendo.com/us/store/games/october-seasonal/.
Nintendo eShop sales on Nintendo Switch:
- Check out the full list of deals available this week at https://www.nintendo.com/store/sales-and-deals.
Also new this week on Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- Aery – Midnight Hour
- Alchemist: The Potion Monger
- Amelia’s Garden
- Arcade Archives MOON SHUTTLE
- Arcade Archives POWER SPIKES
- Arsene Lupin – Once A Thief
- ASTLIBRA Gaiden: The Cave of Phantom Mist
- Atari Recharged: Volume One
- Atari Recharged: Volume Two
- Beyond Border
- Blazing Strike
- Blind – The Unseen Truth
- Captain Barrel
- Castlevania Collections Bundle
- Contra x Castlevania Bundle
- Dungeons 4 – Nintendo Switch Edition
- EGGCONSOLE UNDEADLINE MSX2
- Eternights
- Fantasy Friends: Dream World – Available Oct. 22
- Farmer Survivors
- Fear the Spotlight – Available Oct. 22
- Find-o’-Lantern
- Football League Cup: Arcade Soccer Simulator
- Frogo Deluxe
- Fruit Party: Suika Casual Puzzle
- Garage Mechanic Simulator 3D – Available Oct. 21
- Hatch Tales: A Heroic Hookshot Adventure – Available Oct. 22
- Hot Wheels Monster Trucks: Stunt Mayhem – Available Oct. 18
- I Love Finding Wild Friends Collector’s Edition
- Idle Command: Supply Frontline – Available Oct. 18
- It Could Happen To You – Available Oct. 18
- Killing Time: Resurrected
- Kingsgrave – Available Oct. 21
- Little Legs
- LYNE
- Mall Manager
- MetroLand
- Moorhuhn Jump and Run ‘Traps and Treasures 3’ – Available Oct. 18
- Pharaoh’s Riches
- Potionomics: Masterwork Edition – Available Oct. 22
- Recolit
- RetroRealms Arcade – Available Oct. 18
- Rookie Boxing – Available Oct. 18
- Simply Cubic – Available Oct. 19
- SINce Memories: Off The Starry Sky – Available Oct. 23
- Speedollama – Available Oct. 21
- Stick Combat – Fighting Platformer – Available Oct. 18
- StormEdge
- Super XYX – Available Oct. 23
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed – Available Oct. 18
- The Case of the Golden Idol: Complete Edition
- The Harmony Chronicles: Chaos Realm Collector’s Edition
- The Seed: Unit 7 – Available Oct. 18
- Thronefall
- Tintin Reporter – Cigars of the Pharaoh
- While We Wait Here – Available Oct. 23
- Wildermyth: Console Edition – Available Oct. 22
- Ynglet