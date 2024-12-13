Hazelight’s newest co-op title takes on the greatest evil of all…the publishing industry

He might’ve gained notoriety for telling off the academy awards, but Josef Fares certainly backed up his words. He and the team at Hazelight have released critically acclaimed co-op experiences such as A Way Out, It Takes Two and the studio’s 3rd title Split Fiction was revealed at The Game Awards.

The title puts an odd pair together, Mio and Zoe. One is a sci-fi writer, the other is a fantasy writer. Their fates become intertwined when they are trapped in a simulation by an evil publishing executive looking to plagiarize their ideas. Work together as you survive both sci-fi and fantasy realms and try to make your way back to reality before they lose their minds!

Like all Hazelight titles you’ll only need a single copy of the game to experience the title with a friend via online play and Split Fiction will even support cross platform play ensuring where you play won’t keep you from enjoying the title with your friends. The game is scheduled for a March 6th release date and is expected to cost $49.99 (hopefully your friend will split the cost…unless they’re a dirty freeloader!).

Split Fiction will be available for PC, Xbox Series X|S and the PlayStation 5.

Split Fiction | Official Reveal Trailer



Split Fiction screens: