Disordered Media gives gamers a Halloween treat with the release of a demo of their creepypasta horror title oneway.exe

If you’re one of those folks who are nostalgic for a simpler time on the internet, without short form videos and social media, a game like Emily is Away might be for you. However if your nostalgic internet consists of reading horror stories that will keep you up at night then give Disordered Media’s Oneway.exe a look.

Created by the husband and wife team of Spider and Bugs Ray. They bonded over their mutual interests of writing and horror and decade later the duo amassed a team in hopes of creating an experience that can be passed down via whispers on the internet. Oneway.exe is in the developers’ words,

“a first-person, single player horror game, with a heavy focus on story and internet culture. Explore, survive and solve puzzles to find out what happened to UNTITLED.EXE, its developers, and understand why you’re in the middle of it.”

The game showed up at this year’s PAX West and was featured in DreadXP’s Indie Horror Showcase and now the developer wants you to sample their work with a demo that is available today on Steam.

Oneway.exe will be a multipart work as it’s first chapter will be unleashed sometime in 2025.

oneway exe DEMO TRAILER

