Nintendo eShop Update: SpongeBob SquarePants: The Patrick Star Game, Kill Knight

Much like last week, this week’s eShop update is highlighted by a long-running side character finally getting their own game.
Okay, it’s a stretch. Patrick Star doesn’t have quite the same cachet as Princess Zelda. Still, after decades of being in Spongebob’s shadow, Patrick is finally getting his own game in SpongeBob SquarePants: The Patrick Star Game. It’s a physics-based open-world game, and it looks like it might be fun (if not quite the GOTY candidate that Echoes of Wisdom is).
There are lots of other games arriving on the Switch this week, so see the full list below!
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- SpongeBob SquarePants: The Patrick Star Game – At long last, Patrick Star takes the lead in his very own game! Step into his shorts and create hilarious, physics-based mayhem in an open world playground that puts all of Bikini Bottom at your disposal. Hunt for buried treasure, release rage in Mrs. Puff’s Rage Room and get pulled into quests and challenges by Sandy Cheeks, Mr. Krabs and SpongeBob himself. SpongeBob SquarePants: The Patrick Star Game will be available Oct. 4. Pre-orders are available now on Nintendo eShop!
- SWORD ART ONLINE Fractured Daydream – Enter a distorted version of the SWORD ART ONLINE world that exists beyond memories, time and space in this action game that features solo play and online* co-op. Pick your role in the form of your favorite SWORD ART ONLINE characters and team up in 20-player raids to defeat powerful enemies. Customize your favorite character, quest with friends and challenge high-level raids! SWORD ART ONLINE Fractured Daydream launches on the Nintendo Switch system Oct. 4.
Activities:
- No Tricks, All Treats – From cozy delights to howling frights, discover spooky fun with games for the Nintendo Switch system, Halloween merch, in-game events happening in October and more from Nintendo! For more information, check out this page: https://www.nintendo.com/us/store/games/october-seasonal/.
Nintendo eShop sales on Nintendo Switch:
- Check out the full list of deals available this week at https://www.nintendo.com/store/sales-and-deals.
Also new this week on Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- 1000 Questions Quiz! national flag
- All You Need is Help – Available Oct. 4
- Animal Kung Fu
- Arcade Archives BLAST OFF
- Aura of Worlds
- Bambi: A Life in the Woods
- Beardbarians
- Block & Shot
- Camp Sunshine – Available Oct. 9
- Circus of TimTim
- Cyberpunk Hacker – Available Oct. 4
- Dawngrown
- DESTRUCTURE: Among Debris
- Dice Assassins
- EGGCONSOLE SILVER GHOST PC-8801mkIISR
- Flight Simulator Delivery: Cargo Business – Available Oct. 5
- Grand Gardens
- Hidden in my Paradise – Available Oct. 9
- Hide ’N Seek – Available Oct. 4
- I*CHU: Chibi Edition
- KILL KNIGHT
- Kill The Crows – Available Oct. 7
- Korean Drone Flying Tour Jeju Island-2
- Liquidation: Zombie Apocalypse
- Macho Shot – Available Oct. 4
- Mark of the Deep – Available Oct. 8
- Meiji Tokyo Renka Full Moon
- MONOPOLY
- Necro Story – Available Oct. 7
- Nekograms
- Night Slashers: Remake
- Offroad Quest Simulator – Available Oct. 4
- PICROSS Records of The Shield Hero
- Pour cappuccino 1000
- Rogue Sentry – Available Oct. 9
- Rolling Football Player
- Skautfold: Into the Fray – Available Oct. 4
- Sky Oceans: Wings for Hire – Available Oct. 9
- Spy Guy: Detective Games Bundle (3 in 1)
- Submarine Bubble – Available Oct. 5
- Survival Float Simulator – Crocodile Waters Craft, Raft, Build
- The Genie of the Wonderful Lamp
- The Super Bunnies: Scarlet Wonder Ninjas
- Theme Park Jam
- Toucan Adventure: Rio de Janeiro
- Tower Hover
- Urban Skater – Skateboard Delivery City Challenge – Available Oct. 4
- Zero the Kamikaze Squirrel – Available Oct. 4
- Zombie Derby: Pixel Survival
- Zombie Slaughter: Dead Zone