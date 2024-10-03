Nintendo eShop Update: SpongeBob SquarePants: The Patrick Star Game, Kill Knight

Much like last week, this week’s eShop update is highlighted by a long-running side character finally getting their own game.

Okay, it’s a stretch. Patrick Star doesn’t have quite the same cachet as Princess Zelda. Still, after decades of being in Spongebob’s shadow, Patrick is finally getting his own game in SpongeBob SquarePants: The Patrick Star Game. It’s a physics-based open-world game, and it looks like it might be fun (if not quite the GOTY candidate that Echoes of Wisdom is).

There are lots of other games arriving on the Switch this week, so see the full list below!