Take Crow Country on the go as the horror title launches on the Switch this October

Crow Country was one of the biggest surprises of the year as critics and content creators such as The Sphere Hunter gushed at the game’s PS1 inspired visuals and atmospheric gameplay. I think the bigger surprise is that the game was developed by SFB Games, the same studio that made the adorable launch title for the Switch, Snipperclips.

Well pretty soon, you can have the two titles sitting next to each other in your Switch UI as Crow Country will launch on the Nintendo Switch. On October 16th Nintendo Switch owners can explore the abandoned amusement park, Crow Country as you search for its creator Edward Crow. Will you locate him before something else does?

In addition to coming to the Switch and the PS4 (I guess I really buried the lead on that SKU…whoops!) the game will also offer a Japanese localization on all the platforms, so if you want to feel like a real hipster, turn that on and pretend you’re playing a lost unlocalized import from years past!

The new ports of the game will cost $19.99 much like the other versions that are available on PC, PS5 and the Xbox Series X.

Crow Country – Accolades Trailer – Nintendo Switch & PS4 Announcement



Crow Country - Accolades Trailer - Nintendo Switch & PS4 Announcement

This scary season, all visitors are welcome, as Crow Country finally comes to Nintendo Switch on October 16th, with Japanese localisation on all platforms. The caw-ritically acclaimed survival horror title, hailed as 'a lovingly built greatest hits mix of retro horror ideas' (GamesRadar+), is the perfect game for Halloween! Delve into a true love letter to '90s horror games, a 'real triumph' (The Guardian) and 'one of the best experiences of the year so far' (Digital Spy) when it launches on Nintendo Switch next month. Your arrival in Crow Country has broken a two year silence. ​ But more than answers await you in the darkness; every bullet will need to make its mark if you want to survive against the deadly creatures that stalk your every step.

Encounter a cast of mysterious characters, solve a gauntlet of testing puzzles, and piece together the horrifying truth at the heart of the park. ​ Where is Edward Crow? ​ And who are you really, Mara Forest? Adam Vian, Creative Director at SFB Games, said: "We're really excited for Crow Country to release on Switch, I think it's an excellent fit for the console. After our very successful launch earlier this year, we really want the game to be available to everyone! And surely there's no better time to pick up Crow Country than Halloween…"