Bloober Team announces new sci-fi survival horror title Cronos: The New Dawn

With Bloober Team fresh off of their big Silent Hill 2 remake success (see our review here), they decided to strike while the iron was very hot and reveal an original new sci-fi survival horror game that they’ve been working on by the name of Cronos: The New Dawn.

Debuting at this afternoon’s Xbox Partner Preview and coming to the Xbox Series X, PS5 and PC in 2025, Cronos: The New Dawn is set in a post-apocalyptic 1980s version of Poland and will obviously lean into some time-traveling shenanigans. While Bloober is best known for more traditional horror, the sci-fi plot and setting they’re working on for Cronos is sounding pretty damn interesting so far.

Make sure to check out the cinematic reveal trailer (which shows a glimpse of gameplay) along with some screens, and the official announcement below.

Cronos: The New Dawn – Official Cinematic Reveal Trailer:



Cronos: The New Dawn screens:

Just a few days after the release of SILENT HILL 2, Bloober Team has announced Cronos: The New Dawn – a brand-new sci-fi survival horror game set to be released in 2025. The game is being developed for PC via Steam, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. Cronos: The New Dawn is Bloober Team’s first original IP in the survival horror genre, marking a significant step forward for the Polish studios’ evolution as the masters of horror, known most recently for the acclaimed SILENT HILL 2 remake. Revealed today during the Xbox Partner Preview, fans can watch the official cinematic reveal trailer with a short tease of the gameplay here. Cronos: The New Dawn is a twisted time travel story set in an unforgiving post-apocalyptic future in 1980s Poland. Players will take on the role of a Traveler, an agent of the enigmatic Collective with a mission to extract selected people who didn’t survive the apocalypse from the past. To complete the Collective’s mission, players will need to survive a deadly wasteland created by a cataclysmic event known as the Change, filled with monstrous abominations that will challenge players’ combat abilities. “Following the success of Silent Hill 2, we are proud to present Cronos, an exciting new IP from Bloober Team,” said Piotr Babieno, CEO of Bloober Team. “Our commitment to redefining the horror genre continues with this survival horror title, which represents a natural progression of our creative vision and our studio’s strategy. By merging the eerie atmosphere of horror with the boundless potential of science fiction, Cronos promises to deliver a fresh survival experience. We can’t wait to share it with the world in 2025.” Cronos: The New Dawn is available to Wishlist now. Check it out on Steam, the Microsoft Store, and on the PlayStation store. The game is anticipated to have a rating of M for Mature by the ESRB.