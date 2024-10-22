Kong: Survivor Instinct review for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X

Platform: PC

Also On: PS5, Xbox Series X|S

Publisher: 7LEVELS

Developer: 7LEVELS

Medium: Digital

Players: 1

Online: No

ESRB: T

Despite having five films and a TV show under its belt, there really hasn’t been a lot of video games set in Legendary’s MonsterVerse so far. The last one, Skull Island: Rise of Kong, didn’t exactly wow the gaming audience, or excite people for the possibility of more games set in the universe down the road. However, developer 7LEVELS is looking to change that with the release this week of Kong: Survivor Instinct on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series platforms.

Set just after the events of the film Godzilla vs. Kong, you take on the role of a human character throughout Survivor Instinct instead of piloting around one of the massive Titans in the MonsterVerse. As David, you’ll attempt to navigate the ruins of a city that’s been ravaged by an out of control Kong, along with other Titans that’ll likely be familiar to fans of the films. David’s goal is to rescue his daughter, a resident of the city, and as you explore you’ll get bits of story that tie back to the films as well, including the return of one character that was featured prominently in Godzilla: King of the Monsters.

The set-up for gameplay in Kong: Survivor Instinct is basically a 2.5D Metroidvania. It’s more deliberately paced than something like Hollow Knight or the Metroid series, so you won’t necessarily be double-jumping, wall-jumping, or curling up into a ball navigating tight spaces. However, David does have a number of abilities that will expand as you explore the ruined city and the various structures within, allowing him to gain access to previously out of reach areas, locked doors, and other locations throughout the game. Kong: Survivor Instinct does a really good job with it’s approach to revisting previously inaccessible areas too, instead of having you simply backtrack through the same rooms or corridors to get back to a locked door, the game will often present you with new paths back to those objectives, so it rarely feels like you’re retreading the same area over and over.

Visually, while certainly falling a bit more on the budget/indie side of things, Kong: Survivor Instinct also does a great job of showcasing scale, especially when it comes to the potential threat that Titan’s bring. Throughout the game there will be moments where you’ll see a Titan rampaging through the background of an area, and occasionally they’ll move to the forefront and become an actual threat to David. There are harrowing sequences that’ll have David quickly navigating crumbling structures as a Titan attempts to swat, blast, or eat David, which I thought was handled really well. These one-mistake-and-you’re dead moments aren’t quite as punishing as they seem either, respawns are quick during these challenges and the sequences don’t go on for to long, so even if you suffer a death or two you won’t feel frustrated by the event.

I also thought the controls in Kong: Survivor Instinct handled really well. I was concerned that maybe movement and jumping would be a little stiff in an effor to mimic real human capabilities, but everything feels fluid throughout. Likewise, combat, which isn’t necessarily deep, is still engaging and enjoyable throughout the game. Some of the later scenarios, with enemies approaching you from both sides, often with foes wielding guns or shotguns hiding behind other enemies, can offer a decent challenge. Since ammo is limited for David as well, you can’t simply shoot your way through every encounter, forcing you to make use of other hazards, ledges, and a trusty sledgehammer more often than not.

The story in Kong: Survivor Instinct didn’t do a lot to impress me, it’s sort of like how most of the films have ended up so far in that you’re less interested in the human component than the Titan showcases. For Survivor Instinct I certainly enjoyed the game more when I was playing through it, and less when it cut to story and dialogue. I’d also say that the voice work in Survivor Instinct felt rough to me, line delivery was stiff for most characters, sometimes the tone of the things David would say felt almost glib and out of place for the danger his daughter is supposed to be in, and all in all it distracted from an otherwise good time. That said, it’s also not a story heavy game by any means, so it’s not an insurmountable issue here.

I would certainly recommend checking out Kong: Survivor Instinct when you get a chance. It’s a fun way of making use of the Legendary roster of characters without actually putting you in control of Kong, Godzilla, or the rest. I was far more impressed with it than I expected to be, and I think you’ll be pleasantly surprised by it too.

Note: 7LEVELS provided us with a Kong: Survivor Instinct PC code for review purposes.

Score: 8