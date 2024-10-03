Mob Entertainment teases Episode 4 of Poppy Playtime

Who knew the scariest place around is the one that might bring joy to many. Well in Mob Entertainment’s Poppy Playtime, you’re an employee of a toy company beckoned by a mysterious package to explore the company’s abandoned factory to find some missing employees. Armed with a gadget known as GrabPack, you set off to solve puzzles, fend off monstrous toys and stop the machinations of the entity known as “The Prototype”. The episodic horror title has been going since 2021 having released 2 more chapters in the ensuing years on various platforms.

While chapter 4 doesn’t have a concrete release date, Mob Entertainment released a teaser showing what’s to come in the next chapter. We’re shown a darkened corridor where a quadruped plush dog slowly moves through a seemingly abandoned space. The toy eventually stops to start eating the stuffing of another toy, one which has seemingly torn apart. The meal is that toy’s last as out of a shadow another toy pounces and starts tearing our trailer’s protagonist apart as we pan out this shadowy predator has been quite busy as we see mountains of shredded toys. Who is this mysterious predatory toy and what do they have in store for us when we encroach into its territory?

You can wishlist Poppy Playtime Chapter 4 on Steam today and all the previous chapters of the game are available now on PC, iOS, Android, Switch, the PlayStation and Xbox platforms.

Poppy Playtime Chapter 4 – Teaser Trailer:



Poppy Playtime Chapter 4 - Teaser Trailer

Watch this video on YouTube

Will you escape the horrors hidden within Playtime Co., or will you succumb to the terror? Survival isn’t guaranteed. Fear is.