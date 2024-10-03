Bokeh Game Studios reveals more about the world of Slitterhead

Bokeh Game Studio has been quite generous with details of their upcoming action horror title Slitterhead and they have revealed more characters, mechanics and another region which will serve to be your hunting ground of the titular Slitterheads.

During the course of your adventure, the disembodied entity Hyoki will run into many interesting characters and in this latest news dispatch we are introduced to Anita, Edo and Michelle. Anita is a masseuse at the Golden Qilin, her cold demeanor has alienated her amongst her co-workers. Edo is a man who has fallen from grace, now living on the streets the only constant in his life is his dog, but he seems to be a rarity, a human with a high sync rate with Hyoki which means when he is possessed he allows Hyoki to fight with special abilities. Finally Michelle, who pulls double duty as she manages a nightclub and possibly the massage parlor where Anita works. Like Anita’s co-workers, Michelle is growing quite concerned about her erratic behavior.

On the combat front, we are given an explanation of the blood weapon system as well as Edo’s special skills and the innate skill he grants to anyone Hyoki possesses when he is selected to go on a mission. Edo is great for someone who prefers a more defensive style of play.

Intermissions are well…breaks between the action. Being able to bring up to two rarities along to its mission, Hyoki can use this time to converse with his allies. Doing so will allow you to learn about the rarity, unlock new missions, you can also spend this time to enhance their abilities and even change their outfits.

Finally Bokeh Game Studio gave us a glimpse of the Mong Tsui area. Situated in the heart of Kowlong and growing. With a bountiful amount of neon lights attached to the buildings in the district, it is dubbed the “Sleepless Zone”. Despite all the artificial light illuminating the area, there is plenty of darkness in the form of prostitution and criminal activities occurring. How many slitterheads are hiding in plain sight in this seedy region?

What will you find in these claustrophobic streets? Find out when Slitterhead releases on PC, Xbox Series X|S and the PlayStation platform, November 8th 2024.



CHARACTERS Anita

Edo

Experiencing homelessness and living day by day in the bustling streets of Kowlong, his only companion is a dog. Once a part of the glamorous world of show business, he is now reluctant to reveal how he lost it all. Michelle

The manager of the nightclub “Moon Flower”, who also secretly oversees a massage parlor. Known for her caring nature, she is highly respected by the women under her care. She has recently become concerned about Anita, whose behavior has become increasingly suspicious… COMBAT Blood Weapon

A host’s blood can be consumed to generate a “Blood Weapon”, which is used by pressing the attack button repeatedly for a series of consecutive attacks. While in stance with the weapon, the player will be able to block most enemy attacks, allowing them to follow up with a powerful counter strike. However, blocking too many times will cause the weapon to break, causing the player to lose a small amount of health each time. Edo’s Skills Deflect All (Active Skill)

Automatically deflects all attacks that can be deflected. Effective only when primed and focused on an enemy. Angel Step (Active Skill)

An evasion technique combined with movement. The player can attack during Angel Step, making combo attacks possible. And when focusing on an enemy, the player can step to the side then slip around to their back. Burning Edge (Common Skill)

Reduces Blood Weapon durability to the extreme in exchange for greatly increased attack power for a short time Combat Basics – Possession

By “possessing” another host and jumping from one body to the next, Hyoki can avoid danger itself. Human bodies are frail and quickly fall to enemy attacks or suffer enough damage. During times when both guarding and evasion are difficult, use possession to swiftly escape, and do not hesitate to discard bodies when they are no longer of use. Even Rarities have trouble defeating enemies alone, so use humans in the area aggressively. Deflect & Evade

Enemy attacks can be repelled and neutralized with “Deflect”– A guide will display in the direction just before an enemy attacks. While in a defensive stance (guard), it will activate if the camera is shifted in that direction right when the guide lights up. When Deflect is successful, it will throw the enemy off balance and allow for a counterattack, as well as restoring Blood Weapon durability. Attacks that do not display a guide cannot be deflected. Use evasion or possession to deal with them. Intermissions

Mission-based gameplay and conversations during “Intermissions” that hold the key to the story. Players can progress through the game by selecting missions, choosing up to two Rarities to accompany them each time.

The core gameplay revolves around tracking down the whereabouts of the Slitterheads hidden throughout each area and defeating them. There is a diverse range of missions, from some focused heavily on combat with others requiring the player to stealthily move around the stage. The order of the missions and combinations of characters are generally up to the player to choose, allowing them to consider which Rarities/Skills they want to strategically use in the mission. After completing a mission, players will move to the “Intermission” screen, where they can engage with the Rarities in conversations, enhance their abilities, change costumes etc. Unlocking new conversations is essential as new missions can be unlocked through particular ones. STAGE Mong Tsui

Each mission features unique stages with various scenarios, including open cities where players can explore freely, as well as buildings where they must stealthily evade surveillance. This time we will introduce "Mong Tsui", an area where not only the Slitterheads disguised as humans are lurking about, but even the ordinary inhabitants tend to be suspicious. Spreading through the heart of Kowlong, this vibrant district is also known as the "Sleepless Zone". While dazzling neon sign boards line up through the crowded streets, the shadows are filled with criminal organizations and brothel rings, making it a dangerous area regarded as the epitome of chaos and depravity.