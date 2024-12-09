Make a mess and look adorable doing it as Doronko Wanko heads to the Switch

Pets, you love them but sometimes the feelings are not mutual. Bandai Namco Studio wants to put you into their paws in Doronko Wanko. Play as an adorable Pomeranian as you track mud in your master’s pristine home. Be curious and boop every button, nob or what not and make a mess…and feel absolutely no guilt about it whatsoever.

The game is free to play on PC, however it’s due for an update that will add 3 additional breeds to the game and see the title make its debut on the Nintendo Switch, allowing you to make a mess on the go (The game is currently listed as “unsupported” for the Steam Deck…but who knows if it’s compatible on other portable PCs). We don’t quite know when the DLC will drop, but we do have a 2025 launch window for the Switch version.

So who’s ready to make a mess?

Doronko Wanko screens:

Doronko Wanko official trailer:



Doronko Wanko - Official Trailer

