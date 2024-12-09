Indiana Jones and the Great Circle rounds off 2024 as it arrives on PC and Xbox today

I’m starting to think MachineGames is quite fond of roughing up Nazis. The developers of a series of Wolfenstein games is ready to share with the world their latest title starting another nemesis to the National Socialist Party. That’s right, Indiana Jones’ next grand adventure Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is now available on PC, and Xbox platforms today.

After a break in at his workplace, Indy is off to find out why this specific artifact was pilfered. This journey which takes place between the Raiders of the Lost Ark and The Last Crusade will take Indy across the world to locales such as Vatican City, Peru, China, Thailand, Iraq and even Connecticut.

The game has been quite well received, having received a 9/10 from our very own Brendan Reilly and currently has a “Generally Favorable” rating of 87 on the aggregator site Metacritic. Needless to say this is just what the franchise needs given how indifferent the response was to the last two films in the franchise. Given MachineGames and their parent company Bethesda are wholly owned by Microsoft, this title will definitely be one of the few highlights for the company’s gaming division.

Indiana Jones and Great Circle is available on PC, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox Game Pass. The title will also reach the PlayStation 5 in Spring of 2025.

Official Launch Trailer: Indiana Jones and the Great Circle



