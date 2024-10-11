Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered set to be discovered by console and PC players in early 2025

With Tomb Raider I-III Remaster already available since early this year, it was inevitable that we would also get a collection of the next trio of core Lara Croft classics in the form of Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered in the sorta not too distant future. Well February 14th, 2025, which puts its release about a year from the last collection, but we’re sure time will just fly by.

Set to be developed and published by Aspyr Media, Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered is headed to pretty much all consoles and the PC like the previous collection. The announcement, which coincidentally (or not) lines up with the release of the new Netflix Lara Croft: The Legend of Tomb Raider series, provided plenty of details for the titles included in Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered which are Tomb Raider: The Last Revelation, Tomb Raider: Chronicles and Tomb Raider: The Angel of Darkness. The latter titles were a little more modern as compared to the initial trio, so the remastered visuals aren’t quite as dramatic, but still there are some solid adventures across the set.

Other features and enhancements include updated control options, boss health bars, tons of Trophies/Achievements and a photo mode.

Have a look at the trailer and some screens below.

Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered screens:



Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered – Announce Trailer:



Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered Starring Lara Croft

Play the next series of Tomb Raider adventures in this remastered collection of the Darkness Trilogy. Included Game Titles Tomb Raider: The Last Revelation – Lara Croft discovers the lost tomb of the Egyptian God Set, unwittingly unleashing him and fulfilling an ancient prophecy—one that plunges mankind into darkness.

Tomb Raider: Chronicles – Following the events of The Last Revelation, Lara Croft is buried in an Egyptian tomb and is presumed dead. At her memorial, those closest to her reminisce about secrets from her past.

Tomb Raider: The Angel of Darkness – Accused of murder, Lara becomes a fugitive on the run, while uncovering a sinister conspiracy involving alchemical experiments and the search for ancient artifacts. Key Features Classic & Remastered Visuals: Experience Lara Croft’s adventures as you remember them, or toggle to modern, remastered graphics that bring new life to the environments, characters, and artifacts.

Global adventures: Journey with Lara across the globe, from the ancient tombs of Egypt in The Last Revelation to the shadowy streets of Paris in The Angel of Darkness.

Uncover dark secrets: Dive into the darkest chapters of Lara’s life as she uncovers long-buried secrets and confronts sinister forces. This remastered collection ensures that the story of Lara’s disappearance and subsequent return is more mysterious than ever.

Classic and Modern controls: Players can choose between the original tank-style controls, offering the authentic Tomb Raider experience, or opt for modern controls inspired by later entries in the series, providing smoother movement and camera control.

Boss Health Bars: This feature provides valuable feedback during tough encounters, helping players strategize more effectively without detracting from the game’s original challenge.

150+ Trophies: We’ve packed this remaster with over 150 trophies, including nods to iconic moments from the series. These trophies provide both seasoned veterans and new players with plenty of content to explore and achieve.

Photo Mode: A fan-favorite feature is back! This collection will contain all photo mode poses from Tomb Raider I-III Remastered as well as new ones! Share your favorite moments and the beauty of the remastered environments with the community.