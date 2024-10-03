Devolver Digital is becoming a Big Fan of licensed games as it opens a new publishing label

Licensed games have never had the best reputation, often accused of being churned out to make a quick buck, gamers tend to avoid these titles unless they are entrenched in the license’s fanbase. Devolver Digital, a disruptor in the field, is looking to change this perception and they’ve formed a new publishing label to help turn the tide of public opinion.

Big Fan consists of folks whose resume includes working with IPs such as Star Wars, John Wick, The Lord of the Rings, Hellboy, Power Rangers and more. They believe in empowering indie developers to take these iconic brands and make something that honors the license as well as something that is fun and memorable. The team has hit the ground running as they are in active talks with companies such as Disney, Dark Horse Comics, Rebellion, Lionsgate and are looking to bring other big entertainment names on board.

Devolver has always been a publisher that’s got my ear whenever they announce something so I’m definitely looking forward to seeing what Big Fan Games will produce in the future. What’s more intriguing is the label is currently accepting pitches via their website…so if you aspiring indie devs have an idea for a licensed title, you can finally share it with someone that can help make it a reality!

You can keep up to date on all things Big Fan Games by visiting their website and their various social media accounts such as TikTok, Bluesky, Facebook and Instagram.