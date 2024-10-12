Weezer returns to Fortnite… Creative

A 30th anniversary of anything usually involves some sort of celebratory dinner, or maybe a watch…but the band Weezer doesn’t quite celebrate like anyone else. To commemorate the band’s 30th anniversary and their “Voyage to the Blue Planet” North American tour, the iconic rock band is returning to Fortnite.

Teaming up with Look North World, the band is set to unleash a new Unreal Editor for Fortnite open-world crime simulator dubbed “Sweat(er) City”. The mode on Fortnite creative supports 24 players as they plan and pull off heists to live it up in this Weezer tinged metropolis. For those wondering what this has to do with Weezer…well I don’t quite know, however there are in-game elements which definitely link the island to the California-based band.

Sweat(er) City will feature a replica of Arnold’s Drive In (From Happy Days…and the Buddy Holly Music Video), a photo wall featuring the art from the Blue Album’s cover and those bold enough can even encounter and fight lead singer Rivers Cuomo who will be defending himself with his sweater yarn stun gun. Oh yeah there’s also a guitar which will play the iconic riff from Buddy Holly when it is used to eliminate a player!

Weezer isn’t exactly unfamiliar with the Fortnite crowd as the band was one of the earliest artists to embrace the title back in 2019 when the band invited fans to visit Weezer World. In fact Rivers Cuomo had this to say about their latest foray into the popular battle royale title. “Weezer and Fortnite go together like rock n roll and a diner, So go ahead, drop in to Arnold’s Drive-In. But watch out…you might get weezered.”

So from October 11th to November 11th, enter the island code 8484-8812-9198 in Fortnite Creative to seek your fortune in Sweat(er) City! However once there will you weezer or be weezered?

Fortnite is available on pretty much everything.

SWEAT(ER) CITY – Weezer Returns to Fortnite – Gameplay Trailer | Fortnite Creative | 8484-8812-9198



SWEAT(ER) CITY - Weezer Returns to Fortnite - Gameplay Trailer | Fortnite Creative | 8484-8812-9198

Watch this video on YouTube