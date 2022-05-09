Turtle Beach premium Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX, Stealth 600 Gen 2 MAX headsets now available

We’ve been awaiting Turtle Beach’s next generation of high quality multiplatform headsets for quite some time… and now they’re available worldwide.
The cream of the crop are the newly redesigned, $199 Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX headsets for those looking for 40+ hour battery life, multiplatform support via Bluetooth and USB and a cool new cobalt blue color. We covered the Stealth 600 Gen 2 series previously here, which starts at $129.99.
Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX, Stealth 600 Gen 2 MAX, Stealth 600 Gen 2 USB product shots:
Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX Wireless Gaming Headset for Xbox, PlayStation, & more:
Leading gaming accessories provider Turtle Beach Corporation today announced the all-new Designed for Xbox Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX, Stealth 600 Gen 2 MAX and Stealth 600 Gen 2 USB series wireless gaming headsets are now on-sale at participating retailers worldwide. With these superbly upgraded entries to the brand’s best-selling Stealth 700 and Stealth 600 series products, Turtle Beach once again redefines the powerful capabilities of a well-engineered gaming headset.
The all-new Designed for Xbox Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX expands upon the best-selling premium wireless series’ already impressive feature set and now offers players the ability to connect lag-free via wireless USB and Bluetooth to more gaming systems, including Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, PS5 and PS4, Nintendo Switch, Windows PCs and Mac, and compatible iOS and Android mobile devices. Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX also takes the series’ battery life up to 40+ hours. These upgrades add to its powerful 3D spatial surround sound* and unmatched comfort features that have made Stealth 700 Gen 2 the best-selling and highly acclaimed premium wireless gaming headset since it debuted. IGN recently named the Stealth 700 Gen 2 the Best Xbox Series X|S Gaming Headset in its latest Best Gaming Headsets 2022 story. The Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX for Xbox comes in Black or a stunning Cobalt Blue and is available today from www.turtlebeach.com and participating retailers for a $199.99 MSRP.
Also available globally are Turtle Beach’s new Designed for Xbox Stealth 600 Gen 2 MAX and Stealth 600 Gen 2 USB wireless gaming headsets. Just like its 700 MAX sibling, the all-new Stealth 600 Gen 2 MAX for Xbox adds multiplatform compatibility and a massive, best-in-class 48+ hour battery life to the industry’s best-selling wireless gaming headset series. The Stealth 600 Gen 2 MAX for Xbox comes in Black, Midnight Red, and Arctic Camo and is available today from www.turtlebeach.com and participating retailers for a $129.99 MSRP. The new Stealth 600 Gen 2 USB for Xbox brings the best-selling headset series’ battery life up to 24+ hours while maintaining its attractive $99.99 MSRP. The Stealth 600 Gen 2 USB for Xbox is available in Black or White from www.turtlebeach.com and participating retailers.
“Our new MAX models add even more options to the industry’s two best-selling wireless gaming headset series,” said Juergen Stark, Chairman and CEO, Turtle Beach Corporation. “We know many gamers are looking for one headset that works with everything, and that’s the genesis of the MAX models. Our 700 and 600 series wireless products have been steadfast workhorses for the brand since they came out in January 2019. The Turtle Beach Stealth 700 is the second best-selling wireless headset series**, second only to our Stealth 600 series, and we anticipate these new upgraded MAX and USB models will continue driving the series’ future success.”