Dynasty Warriors Origins arrives on the battlefield in January 2025

It’s been six years since we’ve had a proper Dynasty Warriors title and we return to the Three Kingdoms Era with Dynasty Warriors Origins. In yesterday’s PlayStation State of Play program we saw a new trailer showing off improved visuals and the combat fans of the series know and love.

Koei Tecmo also revealed that you seemingly will have one playable character, an nameless amnesiac who finds themselves embroiled in the conflict. So I guess this means we won’t be switching characters during story mode and this title will be purely through the eyes of this original character. The press release also mentions the protagonists’ allies can be played under certain conditions so we might get the best of both worlds?

Ultimately we’ll find out how divergent this title will be compared to the pass entries when Dynasty Warriors Origins changes the path of history when it comes out on PC, Xbox Series X|S and the PlayStation 5.

DYNASTY WARRIORS: ORIGINS screens

DYNASTY WARRIORS: ORIGINS – Overview Trailer



DYNASTY WARRIORS: ORIGINS - Overview Trailer

Watch this video on YouTube

A new champion rises in an epic battle against some of the fiercest fighters of the Three Kingdoms in KOEI TECMO’s upcoming action game, DYNASTY WARRIORS: ORIGINS. Developed by Omega Force, DYNASTY WARRIORS: ORIGINS introduces a nameless hero to the 1 vs. 1,000 gameplay of Warriors lore as a mysterious martial artist steps to the forefront of the game’s epic story. Scheduled to release worldwide on Jan. 17, 2025 on PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC via Steam®, the title promises to deliver the most intense combat of any game in franchise history. As seen in the stirring new video, DYNASTY WARRIORS: ORIGINS begins during the dawn of an era of tremendous upheaval in the Three Kingdoms, when the original protagonist — a traveling martial artist with amnesia – finds himself in the middle of great conflict. Here, the game’s hero partakes in this dramatic tale of ancient China, where he plays an active role in the storyline while giving players first-hand experience in the drama of the war-torn land. Throughout the journey, players will make various choices as the protagonist — but he too carries a secret — which will have an impact on the Three Kingdoms, helping illustrate a turbulent time in history in exciting new ways. Throughout his battles, the nameless hero will sometimes forge into combat on his own, while at other times, he’ll join alongside allied officers and soldiers to storm towards large forces of enemies. Players can rely on the strength of accompanying Musou officers, issue commands to units, or charge forward into oncoming armies, varying up strategies to conquer the deadly battlefield in this epic showcase of 1 vs. 1,000 action. Throughout DYNASTY WARRIORS: ORIGINS, there will also be many well-known and powerful officers such as Lu Bu waiting to test the young martial artist’s skill. Battles against these officers who possess near superhuman strength results in combat that is both highly action-oriented and challenging while keeping players on the edge of their seats throughout every encounter. This extraordinary power also thrives within your allies as the Companion officer that accompanies the protagonist can become temporarily playable if certain conditions are met during battle, leading to an exhilarating experience of clearing out enemies with dominance on a completely different scale!