Check out the first episode of the skate. “The Board Room” dev video series

EA and developers Full Circle are very eager to show us how the development of the brand new skate. title is going, so they are kicking off a new video series known appropriately as “The Board Room”.
In this first installment they cover basics such as why they went with the name “skate.”, what their intention is with rebooting the popular series, what platforms it’ll be coming to, a bit more about the in-game city, and more.
Check out the first episode below, and also check out some additional early work-in-progress screens.
skate. screens:
The Board Room | skate.:
Today, Electronic Arts and Full Circle released the premiere episode of “The Board Room,” a series where the makers of skate. come together to give you an inside look at the game’s development, share updates and answer some of your burning questions. Hear from the Full Circle team first-hand on how they got here, what to expect and plenty more. They’re ‘still working on it’ and you’re invited along for the ride.
You can view the full video here, and learn more about the following hot topics and more, straight from the mouths of the devs:
- The return of the franchise
- The official name of the game
- skate’s business model and platforms
- The name of the in-game city
- Upcoming opportunities for fans to be able to play and give feedback