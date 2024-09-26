Lunar Remastered Collection brings back 2 classic RPGs to modern platforms

At PlayStation’s State of Play program we received quite the surprise as Director, Global Head of 3rd Party Portfolio Shawne Benson revealed that Lunar Remastered Collection will be bringing Lunar: Silver Star Story Complete and Lunar 2: Eternal Blue Complete to the PlayStation (Don’t worry this is a multiplatform game). Originally SEGA CD titles, the beloved RPGs saw a second life on the original PlayStation in ornate packages that would set the standard for gaming collector’s editions.

The games have been out of print for nearly two decades and are quite costly to secure, so it’s a breath of fresh air that the Lunar Remastered Collection will give a brand new audience a chance to experience these seminal RPGs. These two titles will be gussied up before they will be re-introduced to the world. Features such asWidescreen support, Audio tracks in Japanee and a brand new English voice track as well as the ability to experience the games in their PS1 form (Which some folks have already poo poo’d but hey this is the internet, people will always find a reason to complain.) and more.

I know I’m waiting with baited breath to see if this collection will see a physical release (Limited Run Games did release the Grandia Collection, another compilation of games developed by Game Arts, so there’s that). Let’s hope the news will come sooner than later. The compilation is set to release on PC, Switch, the Xbox and PlayStation platforms in Spring of 2025.

LUNAR: The Silver Star screens:

LUNAR: Eternal Blue screens:

LUNAR Remastered Collection – Announcement Trailer



LUNAR Remastered Collection - Announcement Trailer

GungHo Online Entertainment America announced today that LUNAR Remastered Collection — a collection of two JRPG classics: LUNAR: Silver Star Story Complete and LUNAR 2: Eternal Blue Complete — will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch™, and Steam in Spring 2025! Details on the release packages will be provided at a later date. The LUNAR Remastered Collection breathes new life into the beloved classics LUNAR: Silver Star Story Complete and LUNAR 2: Eternal Blue Complete (PlayStation 1 version), both originally developed by GAME ARTS. This revamped collection retains the charm of both titles while introducing exciting new enhancements and quality-of-life improvements! Fans of the LUNAR series can wax nostalgic with 90s-esque animated cutscenes, iconic characters with the classic JRPG charm, and old-school turn-based combat with a twist. JRPG enthusiasts and long-time supporters of the series alike will undeniably be captivated by the game’s romantic storytelling and stunning soundtrack, and witness firsthand how LUNAR paved the way for generations of JRPGs to come. LUNAR Remastered Collection Key Features: Strategic Turn-Based Action: Play through two magical worlds in LUNAR: Silver Star Story Complete and LUNAR 2: Eternal Blue Complete as you fight it out in turn-based battle style, where each character’s speed, distance, position, and attack reach must all be accounted for.

Play through two magical worlds in LUNAR: Silver Star Story Complete and LUNAR 2: Eternal Blue Complete as you fight it out in turn-based battle style, where each character’s speed, distance, position, and attack reach must all be accounted for. Powerful Voices and Captivating Animated Sequences: Immerse yourself in battles with fully-voiced attacks and incantations in either Japanese or an all-new English voiceover by playable characters and enemies. Not to mention, the timeless and stylistic animated sequences that will still capture the hearts of players today.

Immerse yourself in battles with fully-voiced attacks and incantations in either Japanese or an all-new English voiceover by playable characters and enemies. Not to mention, the timeless and stylistic animated sequences that will still capture the hearts of players today. Relive the Classic or Go Remastered: Choose between classic or remastered mode — an option that allows fans to travel back in time to the games’ PS1 releases, or see them in a new light with wide-screen support, revamped PS1 pixel art, and high-definition animated cutscenes.

Choose between classic or remastered mode — an option that allows fans to travel back in time to the games’ PS1 releases, or see them in a new light with wide-screen support, revamped PS1 pixel art, and high-definition animated cutscenes. Two New Language Options: LUNAR Remastered Collection not only includes Japanese and English subtitles and sound, but also two new subtitle language options, French and German.

LUNAR Remastered Collection not only includes Japanese and English subtitles and sound, but also two new subtitle language options, French and German. Speed up Battle + Improved Strategy Settings: Save time and speed through battles with the flip of a switch! Additionally, new options have been added to the original strategy settings for streamlined combat About LUNAR: The Silver Star

Originally developed by GAME ARTS, creators of the GRANDIA series, LUNAR: The Silver Star was met with wide critical acclaim upon its first release on the SEGA CD in 1992. As its first hit game, LUNAR: The Silver Star remains the best-selling SEGA CD title of all time in Japan. Relive the tale with Alex Noa – a young and resilient fighter who recently passed the White Dragon’s trial–as he embarks on his journey to become a Dragonmaster. As Alex revels in his success in passing the trial, a mysterious Magic Emperor unexpectedly enters the fold, aiming for world domination. With young Alex determined to become a Dragonmaster, will he and his companions band together and succeed in saving the world? The PlayStation 1 version, LUNAR: Silver Star Story Complete, is included in the LUNAR Remastered Collection, which will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch™, and Steam in Spring 2025. For more information, visit the official website: www.lunarremastered.com About LUNAR: Eternal Blue

After the success of LUNAR: The Silver Star, GAME ARTS developed LUNAR: Eternal Blue. Originally released in 1994 for the SEGA CD, LUNAR: Eternal Blue takes place one thousand years after LUNAR: The Silver Star. It follows the story of Hiro, an inquisitive archaeologist, and friends as they journey to help a mysterious girl from the Blue Star, Lucia, to seek out the Goddess Althena and stop Zophar – a relentless and evil God of Destruction who plots the demise of Lunar – from wiping out their existence. The PlayStation 1 version, LUNAR 2: Eternal Blue Complete, is included in the LUNAR Remastered Collection, which will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch™, and Steam in Spring 2025. For more information, visit the official website: www.lunarremastered.com