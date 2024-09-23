Lies of P celebrates its 1st Anniversary with MERCHANDISE, MERCHANDISE, MERCHANDISE!

The world met P and the crumbling city of Krat when Lies of P debuted on consoles and PC September 18th and fell in love with the Puppet of Gepetto. After a successful launch, NEOWIZ and ROUND8 went back to work, expanding the adventures of P with new DLC. A day after the game’s first anniversary the X account of the game posted a letter from the game’s director Jiwon Choi wherein he gives fans an update on the team’s progress as well as an image and a song showing what’s to come. For those fans seeking something more tangible and forthcoming, the studio also revealed a merch store as well as collaboration with Good Smile Company and iam8bit.

The Lies of P Gear Store located at http://gear.liesofp.com (Powered by Bolt Production International) will be your premiere destination for apparel and merchandise for the Korean developed souls-like title. The store seeks to stock limited run items that are both stylish and evocative of the game’s mood. With that in mind the first batch of items includes T-shirts featuring the game’s various Legion arms, the secondary weapon in P’s arsenal. The game’s logo and its infamous Black Rabbit Brotherhood will adorn the two hoodies in this collection. Finally for those needing to cover up their heads, a black cap with the game’s logo in crimson can be made yours. This certainly is a good start and the game’s social media already teased new items coming to the shop such as the Monad’s Lamp pin, the vessel in which P’s guide Gemini resides.

Other merch announcements include a Chocopuni plush of P manufactured and sold by Good Smile. With its rosy cheeks and chibi frame, it will look adorable on any fan’s shelf. However you best act fast as it’s only available for pre-order until October 16th and after which you might have to rely on a wandering merchant and you know those gonna leave your wallet light…

For those who wish to hear the game’s serene, but haunting soundtrack, you’re in luck as iam8bit will be producing a 3xLP of the soundtrack. The set’s cover is beautifully rendered by Dan Zollinger and features P, Gepetto, Antonia, Venigni, Polendina and Pulcinella huddled in a half circle inside Hotel Krat. The interior trifold shows a menacing image of the bosses P faces in his journey which includes the Black Rabbit Brotherhood, Champion Victor and the ever imposing King of the Puppets. This set can be yours for $74.99. On the more affordable front is a 7” vinyl for the single Feel. This disc also features cover art by Dan Zollinger and is available for $14.99. However if you plan on buying both, you can get it in a bundle which will cost $84.99, this will net you a savings of $5 if you were to buy both separately, this bundle like the game’s dimensional butterfly will fade away shortly (well…October 4th, to be precise). You can browse the Lies of P collection at iam8bit via this link here.

This certainly is an excellent start to getting goods outside of video games for Lies of P. I personally adored the title and wish I was the recipient of the very cool press kits that influencers received during the launch of the game, what’s available now and coming down the line certainly is a suitable consolation. Here’s hoping the more details on the DLC as well as the announced sequel will be forthcoming, because I’m certainly looking to go back to Krat and beyond.

Lies of P is available now on PC, Mac, the Xbox and PlayStation platforms.