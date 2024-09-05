Fight for the Future in Stern’s new Uncanny X-Men Pinball machine

After reclaiming the film rights to the X-Men, it seems Marvel and parent company Disney has been willing to do more with the once ignored franchise featuring Homo-Superior. Frankly this was a smart move as projects such as X-Men ‘97 and Deadpool and Wolverine were seemingly the only bright spots in regards to the House of Ideas output this year. Hopefully the new pinball machine based on the X-Men from Chicago based Stern Pinball will join those two in being wins in 2024.

While this isn’t the first collaboration between the two brands (Stern released an X-Men Pinball machine as recently as 2012). This machine will focus on the iconic storyline “Days of Future Past” and will feature fan favorites such as Professor X, Jean Grey, Kitty Pryde, Cyclops, everyone’s favorite Canadian Short King, Wolverine and more! The playfield will also take players to iconic X-Men locales such as the X-Mansion, the Danger Room, Genosha and Beast’s Lab (ah yes…the location where so many iconic X-Men moments took place like…uh…I got nothing).

The machine’s art is done by Jeremy Packer aka Zombie Yeti and the music is composed by Charlie Benante of Anthrax and Pantera fame. The duo’s works together helps retell the iconic story of Days of Future Past in beautiful motion comic format. As will all modern Stern release, this X-Men machine will utilize Insider Connected platform which will allow updates to be integrated seamlessly and players to track their progress, compare their score with the global community.

For owners who want a little more X-tra with their X-Men pinball, they can opt to secure one of the 811 Limited Edition Machines. Which include extras such as Speaker Expression Lighting System, enhanced speakers, anti-reflective glass, and a certificate of authenticity. Those seeking to add this machine to their collection, be it arcade, movie theater or even home arcade, you can inquire at this website.

The Uncanny X-Men Pinball Trailer



The Uncanny X-Men Pinball Trailer

Watch this video on YouTube

The Uncanny X-Men Pinball Presented by Stern Pinball



The Uncanny X-Men Pinball Presented by Stern Pinball

Watch this video on YouTube