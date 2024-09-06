Motor Mash, Worms: Armageddon join Antstream ahead of the platform’s PlayStation Launch

Touting 1300+ titles, Antstream Arcade looks to be a boon for retrominded PlayStation gamers when it arrives on Sony’s consoles tomorrow September 6th (see our preview here). While a bulk of the platform’s titles are arcade titles and C64 titles, the team is working hard to add titles from various platforms. Well one such platform is the PlayStation 1. While the title count is less than impressive (10), the list is about to get a 20% increase (That’s right 2 whole titles!).

The first is Motor Mash, a top down racer from Eutechnyx which debuted on November 15th 1997. Get into your car and try to cross the finish line with either skill or weaponry! Can you take 1st place across 48 tracks on 6 distinct biomes?

The second is a title from the Worms franchise, specifically the 3rd title in the series, Worms: Armageddon. Deploy your worms to crush your opponent’s worms, use bullets, bombs, gas or even blow the terrain from beneath your opponent’s feet. Anything goes when you’re playing Worms Armageddon!

Antstream Arcade not only allows you access to a large retro games library, it encourages skillful play with weekly challenges and competitions, allowing to earn renown and bragging rights by holding off all comers. Access to the platform can be obtained by paying $39.99 for a year or if you want to secure access permanently you can pay $99.99 for lifetime access.

Antstream Arcade is available now on PC, Smart TVs, Mobile, Xbox and tomorrow the PlayStation platform.