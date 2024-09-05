Critics find Gori: Cuddly Carnage to be the cat’s meow

Humanity is the instrument of its own demise, tell me if you’ve ever heard this before…however Gori: Cuddly Carnage spices things up with a talking cat, a talking hoverboard and plenty of unicorns to slaughter!

Angry Demon Studio’s cat-N-slasher was let out of the bag last week and it seems the critics aren’t sending this title back to the shelter! James Stephanie Sterling proclaims the game as “the most early-2000s shit I’ve played since the literal early 2000s” (I mean I’m literally getting Raze’s Hell flashbacks when watching the game’s accolades trailer.). Outlets such as Shacknews, Daily Nintendo and VG Reloaded scored the title 9 as I guess these outlets have cat people on their staff.

In hopes of making sure new players will be prepared for one hell of a ride on F.R.A.N.K.S. Angry Demon Studios dropped six tips (what…was it not possible to eke out 3 more to match the number of lives cats have?) to be heeded. These tips would be listed below in the provided press release and I can’t stress enough how important it is to commit Tip #6 to heart!

Gori: Cuddly Carnage is available now on PC, Switch, Xbox Series X|S and the PlayStation platform.

Gori: Cuddly Carnage | Accolades Trailer | ESRB



