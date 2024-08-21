Techland unveils Dying Light: The Beast, a new stand-alone zombie survival experience

After players have gotten their hands on Techland’s more recent releases of Dying Light 2 and Dead Island 2, the veteran zombie-killing studio has released an announcement of their next major project: Dying Light: The Beast.

Set before the events of Dying Light 2 but as a follow-up to the critically-acclaimed Dying Light, Techland offers up fans a brand new, standalone zombie adventure. Fans of the first entry in the Dying Light franchise can rejoice, because protagonist Kyle Crane is back! 13 years after the events of the first title, and enduring countless experiments, Kyle finds himself in the post-apocalyptic tourist destination of Castor Woods. After escaping to seek revenge and retribution against your captors, you find out there’s more at stake than you could have imagined. The once-popular tourist destination may be run down and full of infected, but that doesn’t mean you’re alone. Along the way you’ll find people and factions, friends and foes, and a mysterious creature turning the woods into its personal hunting grounds…

Stepping back into the shoes of Kyle Crane, of course this means new gameplay changes for you to play with, expanding on classic movelists and skill trees. After becoming a volatile in Dying Light, Kyle Crane’s human DNA fused and intertwined with his zombie DNA, giving him newfound powers and abilities. Unleash a beast-like power nobody can take from you, and put those survival skills that kept you alive all those years ago to save even more lives than before. Nobody said having zombie powers was a curse, right?

With your newfound abilities, you’ll be navigating Castor Woods. Featuring natural landmarks, villages, and wasted industrial complexes, you’ll be offered a plethora of diverse traversal options, whether it’s using sick parkour skills to gain the upper hand and high ground on enemies or hopping into a 4×4 vehicle to outrun the horrors that stalk you.

Don’t forget though, the daylight is your friend. While the sun is up, you’ll have plenty of opportunities and possibilities to explore the region and make the most of your time, but after sundown, the laws of nature take hold. Darkness infuriates and brings out the worst of the horde. When night falls, you’re left with very few choices: run, hide, or fight like hell.

While we do not currently have a release date for Dying Light: The Beast, we do know that it’s slated to be 18+ hours, releasing on PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The rating is still pending, but with Techland’s track record, it’s safe to assume it’ll be a gory rated M title with lots of fun additions from the previous entry. If you haven’t seen the trailer, we’ll have it linked here below!

Dying Light: The Beast — Announcement Trailer:



