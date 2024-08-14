Bakeru localized for Switch and coming to PC

I guess I’ve been appreciative of Good-Feel’s work without really knowing it. The Hyogo based studio founded by the former Konami employee, Etsunobu Ebisu (perhaps that’s why Bakeru reminds me of Goemon) was behind titles that glued my eyes to various Nintendo systems. 3DS Street pass titles such as Mii Force, Battleground Z, Slot Car Rivals, Market Crashers, as well as console efforts such as Kirby’s Epic Yarn, Yoshi’s Woolly World, Poochy & Yoshi’s Woolly World, Kirby’s Extra Epic Yarn, Yoshi’s Crafted World and the more recent Princess Peach Showtime. So the company’s done some bangers all while I didn’t know of their existence. However with their upcoming title Bakeru, I think the company will certainly be on my radar!

Taking place in a fantastical version of Japan where mythical creatures are real, control the young tanuki Bakeru as he tries to free the country from the clutches of Oracle Saitaro and his Festival Troops. Utilize your taiko drums, shapeshifting powers and even a giant robot to bring peace to the land.

Spike Chunsoft will be publishing this title digitally in the West on the Nintendo Switch and PC. This version will feature new attacks and a boss not found in the version that was released domestically in Japan last November. For those who want to sample the title before committing to buy, a demo is available on the Nintendo eShop right now.

Bakeru will be released in the West on September 3rd, 2024.

Bakeru Announcement Trailer | Japan-esque Wild Action Game Hits Nintendo Switch & Steam 9/3/2024



BAKERU Announcement Trailer | Japan-esque Wild Action Game Hits Nintendo Switch & Steam 9/3/2024

Watch this video on YouTube

Bakeru screens:

